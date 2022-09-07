Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Preview, live streaming and predicted 11

-
-
Afghanistan will be facing a strong Pakistan team in the fourth match of Super 4, Asia Cup at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently the favourites to win the trophy, while India and Afghanistan would rely on Pakistan's performance in the next two matches.
Also read | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What India can gain from this match?
Today's match would be a virtual semi-final for Pakistan. If they win today, India and Afghanistan will be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022. On the other hand, their defeat would give hope to India and Afghanistan Cricket fans.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pitch and weather report
Three matches have been played in Sharjah Cricket stadium in this Asia cup 2022. The pitches have been flat and enjoyable for batters in the second inning. In the first match of Super 4, Sri Lanka chased down 176 runs against Afghanistan here.
The weather conditions for Pakistan vs Afghanistan game will be moderately warm as the temperature is expected to hover around 32-degree celsius. Humidity will be 50 percent, which means the dew factor will play a crucial role in the second innings.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pakistan Playing XI
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Afghanistan Playing XI
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Also read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Head to Head in T20Is
Afghanistan and Pakistan have faced each other two times in T20 Internationals, and Pakistan remains unbeaten.
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|8/12/2013
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 6 wickets
|9/10/2021
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: When and where to watch the live streaming?
You can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network on TV as they are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Apart from Television channels, you can live stream the game on the Disney+Hotstar app on your phone or Android TV.
Also read | India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup draws huge interest from advertisers
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last 10 T20 Internationals of Pakistan
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|19/11/2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|20/11/2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|22/11/2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|13/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 63 runs
|14/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 9 runs
|16/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|5/4/2022
|Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|28/08/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|2/9/2022
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 155 runs
|4/9/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last 10 T20 Internationals of Afghanistan
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|12/6/2022
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club
|Afghanistan won by 21 runs
|14/06/2022
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club
|Afghanistan won by 35 runs
|9/8/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Ireland won by 7 wickets
|11/8/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Ireland won by 5 wickets
|12/8/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Afghanistan won by 22 runs
|15/08/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Afghanistan won by 27 runs
|17/08/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Ireland won by 7 wickets
|27/08/2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
|30/08/2022
|Bangladesh
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
|3/9/2022
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
