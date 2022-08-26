JUST IN
You are here: Home » Management » News » Advertising

Advertising in movie halls: From still cards to experiential marketing
Business Standard

India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup draws huge interest from advertisers

From Dream11, Big Basket, Samsung, LIC, Mondelez and Thumps Up, a cross-spectrum of advertisers have signed up for the big match and tournament

Topics
Asia Cup | Cricket | Indian Cricket

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Source: Getty images
India-Pakistan's last outing was in September 2021, during the T20 World Cup that year. Source: Getty images

After close to a year, South Asian cricket rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the second match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Their last outing was in September 2021, during the T20 World Cup that year. But the Asia Cup itself is coming back after a gap of four years, following two consecutive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 20:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.