Panesar picks Jadeja, Ashwin in his India playing 11 for WTC final

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has picked two spinners and three fast bowlers in his India playing XI for World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand that begins in Southampton from June 18.
While there has been no speculation on India's top-five batsmen as well as wicketkeeper-batsman, there were speculations on the bowling line-up India would field.
With the WTC final being played in June, which is the early part of English summer, there could be a chance that India go in with four pace bowlers and one spinner.
However, Panesar thinks otherwise as he tweeted an India XI that comprises five bowlers including all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, five batsmen and a wicketkeeper-batsman.
He is expecting India to play left-arm spinner Jadeja as well as off-spinner R Ashwin together. He has also included experienced pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma leaving out youngster Mohammed Siraj.
According to his playing XI, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should come in to bat at No. 6 while Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma should, on expected lines, open the batting.
Monty Panesar's India XI for WTC final (according to batting order):
Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill; No 3: Cheteshwar Pujara, No. 4: Virat Kohli, No. 5: Ajinkya Rahane, No. 6: Rishabh Pant, No. 7: Ravindra Jadeja, No. 8: R Ashwin, No. 9: Jasprit Bumrah, No. 10: Mohammed Shami, No. 11: Ishant Sharma.
