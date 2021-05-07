BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK

-
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha inclusion in the Test squad depend on their fitness.
Indian cricket teams first stop will be in Southampton where Virat Kohli-led side takes on New Zealand in ICC WTC final.
Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.
ICC WTC final date and time
|ICC World Test Championship final
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|June 18-22
|India vs New Zealand
|Southampton
|3:30 PM
India vs England Test series 2021 in UK
|India vs England Test series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 4-8
|1st Test
|Nottingham
|3:30 PM
|August 12-16
|2nd Test
|Lord's cricket ground
|3:30 PM
|August 25-29
|3rd Test
|Leeds
|3:30 PM
|September 2-6
|4th Test
|Oval
|3:30 PM
|September 10-14
|5th Test
|Manchester
|3:30 PM
India's squad for WTC final and England series
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).
Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla
