Our players felt secure in IPL's bio-bubble: CSA Director of Cricket Smith
Business Standard

BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK

Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari made a comeback to the Indian test squad after having to skip India vs England test series on home soil due injury

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India cricket team. Photo: @BCCI
The Indian cricket team selection committee picked a 20-member squad for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-match India vs England Test series in the UK on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari made a comeback to the Indian test squad after having to skip the India vs England test series on home soil due injury. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw, who has been a great form in domestic circuit, have failed to make it to the Indian squad.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha inclusion in the Test squad depend on their fitness.

Indian cricket teams first stop will be in Southampton where Virat Kohli-led side takes on New Zealand in ICC WTC final.

Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

ICC WTC final date and time

ICC World Test Championship final
Date Match Venue Time (IST)
June 18-22 India vs New Zealand Southampton 3:30 PM

India vs England Test series 2021 in UK

India vs England Test series
Date Match Venue Time (IST)
August 4-8 1st Test Nottingham 3:30 PM
August 12-16 2nd Test Lord's cricket ground 3:30 PM
August 25-29 3rd Test Leeds 3:30 PM
September 2-6 4th Test Oval 3:30 PM
September 10-14 5th Test Manchester 3:30 PM

India's squad for WTC final and England series

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

First Published: Fri, May 07 2021. 18:26 IST

