BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK

and made a comeback to the Indian test squad after having to skip the test series on home soil due injury. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw, who has been a great form in domestic circuit, have failed to make it to the Indian squad.

The Indian cricket team selection committee picked a 20-member squad for (WTC) final and five-match Test series in the UK on Friday.Meanwhile, and inclusion in the Test squad depend on their fitness.

Indian cricket teams first stop will be in Southampton where Virat Kohli-led side takes on New Zealand in ICC WTC final.

Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

ICC WTC final date and time





final Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 18-22 India vs New Zealand Southampton 3:30 PM

India vs England Test series Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 4-8 1st Test Nottingham 3:30 PM August 12-16 2nd Test Lord's cricket ground 3:30 PM August 25-29 3rd Test Leeds 3:30 PM September 2-6 4th Test Oval 3:30 PM September 10-14 5th Test Manchester 3:30 PM

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, (Captain), (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, (subject to fitness clearance), (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla



