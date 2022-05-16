PBKS vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 64

The and the Punjab Kings, both the teams taking part in this match are coming on the back of very big wins against the top of the table teams- Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Now, in this game, they will give their best to try and win the match and make their way to the top of the table as the winner of tonight’s game will straightaway get into the top four.

Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and DC would look like

have finally found a settled Playing 11 and their experiment with Harpreet Brar was also excellent given the fact that he not only contributed with the ball but with the bat and in the field too, he was a total team player. Thus in this game, no change is expected from the side.



As for the Delhi Capitals, they have got Prithvi Shaw back with them, but he might not yet be ready to take the field and hence they would have to either pursue Srikar Bharat who has played the last two games without much success or try and play Yash Dhull who is a proven talent at the Under-19 levels and might be tried at this level too.

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashdeep Singh

DC Predicted Playing 11

Srikar Bharat/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, (C, wk0, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Punjab Kings vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab skipper and Delhi captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal