PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

It is a do or die game for both and as only one team among them will be able to get to 16 points after this encounter. Not getting to 16 points does not mean elimination from the tournament, but then it would mean that the team that will lose tonight, will only be able to fight for one position and might not even get that if RCB manages to win its last game.

So basically, not winning tonight would mean that the team would be pinning its hopes on others losing rather than just themselves winning and qualifying.

Thus, today’s encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai becomes a virtual quarter-final for both Delhi and Punjab. The match begins at 07:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report

The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tricky at this wicket. For today’s match between Punjab and Delhi, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.

PBKS vs DC DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Punjab and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 73-76%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming

The PBKS vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The match between PBKS and DC would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 16, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

People can watch Mayank Agarwal’s take on Rishabh Pant’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and DC can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.