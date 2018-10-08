PBL 2018-19 auctions: Saina, Sindhu, Marin, Srikanth get Rs 8 million each

P V Sindhu, and world champion were the top buys at the League ( 2018-19) season four auction, fetching the maximum price of Rs 8 million in New Delhi on Monday. The most unexpected buy was the rising doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who was the highest paid non-Icon Indian player with Rs 5.2 million.

With all players returning to the auction pool for the first time since 2015 and no Right to Match (RTM) card at teams' disposal, the exercise gained more significance with franchisees looking to get the combination right besides their ideal Icon player.

Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto was the highest paid non-Icon Player with Delhi Dashers splurging Rs 7 million for his services. The Delhi outfit won a tense battle with two other teams to acquire the World No 11, paying Rs 4 million above his base price.

Icon players Marin and Sindhu were the obvious choice for most teams. At least four teams raised the prize purse to Rs 8 million, the maximum limit a team can bid for a player, before the players got assigned to the teams by a draw of lots.

The Spaniard, who played a major role in helping Hyderabad Hunters win the title last year, would now shift base to Pune. The new outfit were clearly gunning for the multiple time world champion Marin and were understandably delighted when the announcer pulled out a chit of their name in a draw of lot.

Among the non-Icon Indians, Rankireddy was the top draw as Ahmedabad Smash Masters outbid the Hyderabad Hunters to secure the youngster for Rs 5.2 million, a massive jump from his base price of Rs 1.5 million.

The fourth season of the will begin in Mumbai on December 22 while the final will be held in Bengaluru on January 13, 2019.

A ninth team, Pune7 Aces, has been added this year and is co-owned by actor Taapsee Pannu. Marin will be playing for her team.

Sindhu, who was playing for Chennai Smashers for the last two seasons, will be playing for her home team Hyderabad while two times CWG gold winner Saina will be seen plying her trade for the North-Eastern Warriors.

"I always had a special admiration for the north-east and with this alliance I wish to promote in this region, so that we have more people inspired to take up the sport," said the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist.

Among the other Icon Players, former world champion Viktor Axelsen will represent Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Kidambi Srikanth would play for Bengaluru Raptors, HS Prannoy will turn up for Delhi Dashers.

Chennai Smashers, who will have Korean Sung ji Hyun as their Icon player, managed to retain the services of English mixed doubles combination of Chris and Gabby Adcock, paying them Rs 5.4 million and Rs 3.6 million respectively.

Korea's mixed doubles specialist Eom Hye Won also got a Rs 3 million jump from her base price of Rs 700,000 million as the Hyderabad Hunters secured her to build a strong doubles unit.