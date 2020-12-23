Pepe 'trying his best' to prove himself, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

-
ALSO READ
FA Cup final highlights: Mikel Arteta leads Arsenal to record 14th title
Arsenal has a class manager, don't judge them at face value: Lampard
Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final: Both teams tied 1-1 at half time
English Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
English Premier League to start on Sept 12, finish 19 days before Euros
-
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed striker Nicolas Pepe and said that he is 'trying his best' to deliver the expected results for the club.
Arsenal signed Pepe on a record fee of 72 million pounds from Lille in August 2019, with the Gunners winning the race for his signature ahead of a host of top European clubs.
The Ivory Coast international established himself as arguably the most dangerous winger in Ligue 1 during his time at Stade Pierre Mauroy, scoring 37 goals in 79 appearances but has so far been unable to reach the same heights in north London.
The 25-year-old forward has just netted 13 goals in his first 61 outings for the Gunners, his lastest goal came from the penalty spot in a 2-1 defeat at Everton on Sunday.
"He is hurting, he is suffering -- believe me, I am close to him -- and he is trying his best. He feels the responsibility because he knows why the club brought him here and he wants to deliver that," Goal.com quoted the Spanish head coach as saying.
"I would always defend my players. Whatever I have to discuss with him, it will be internally. Pepe wants to do his best and help as much as he possibly can. This is what I am interested in. It is my job and if he doesn't, it is my fault. He is trying his best. We all know Nico and sometimes his body language makes him feel bad," Arteta added.
Pepe's will now be seen in action against Chelsea in a crucial London derby clash on Saturday. Arteta's men will be desperate to bring a seven-match winless streak in the Premier League to a close against the Blues, who are currently 11 points ahead of them in the table.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor