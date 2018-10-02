PKL 2018: Captain cool Anup Kumar to lead Jaipur Pink Panthers squad

-
Jaipur Pink Panthers, owned by Abhishek Bachchan, did not retain any player from their old team in Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction as they wanted to start afresh in the KPL 2018. Jaipur Pink Panthers have 8 raiders, 5 defenders and 4 all-rounders. Anup Kumar has captained U Mumba since PKL season one. He is famously known as the toe-touch king of kabaddi. He has scored a total of 546 points in his PKL career. Among 5 defenders, the onus will be on Mohit Chillar who along with Surender Nada showed some excellent defensive skills in previous seasons. Surender Nada will play for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League sixth season. Extremely talented Sandeep Dhull, South Korean champ Young Chang Ko, and Santhapanaselvam will be seen controlling the defence of the team.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners. Jaipur Pink Panthers won inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League 2014 by defeating U Mumba. However, the team's performance then dropped in PKL Season 3 and Season 4 but improved from the fourth season as it qualified for the playoffs in season 5.
Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2018:
|Player Name
|Defender/All rounder/Raider
|Anup Kumar ©
|Raider
|Ajit Singh
|Raider
|Anand Patil
|Raider
|David Shilisia J Mosambayi
|Raider
|Gangadhari Mallesh
|Raider
|Lokesh Kaushik
|Raider
|Selvamani K
|Raider
|Sunil Siddhgavali
|Raider
|Bajirao Hodage
|Defender, right cover
|Mohit Chhillar
|Defender, right corner
|Santhapanaselvam
|Defender, right corner
|Young Chang Ko
|Defender, left cover
|Sandeep Kumar Dhull
|Defender, left corner
|Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
|All rounder
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|All rounder
|N Shiva Ramakrishna
|All rounder
|Nitin Rawal
|All rounder