PKL 2018: Captain cool Anup Kumar to lead Jaipur Pink Panthers squad

Extremely talented Sandeep Dhull, South Korean champ Young Chang Ko, and Santhapanaselvam will be seen controlling the defence of the team

Bs Web Team 

Anup Kumar during practice session. Photo: @JaipurPanthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers, owned by Abhishek Bachchan, did not retain any player from their old team in Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction as they wanted to start afresh in the KPL 2018. Jaipur Pink Panthers have 8 raiders, 5 defenders and 4 all-rounders. Anup Kumar has captained U Mumba since PKL season one. He is famously known as the toe-touch king of kabaddi. He has scored a total of 546 points in his PKL career. Among 5 defenders, the onus will be on Mohit Chillar who along with Surender Nada showed some excellent defensive skills in previous seasons. Surender Nada will play for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League sixth season. Extremely talented Sandeep Dhull, South Korean champ Young Chang Ko, and Santhapanaselvam will be seen controlling the defence of the team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners. Jaipur Pink Panthers won inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League 2014 by defeating U Mumba. However, the team's performance then dropped in PKL Season 3 and Season 4 but improved from the fourth season as it qualified for the playoffs in season 5.

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2018:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Anup Kumar © Raider
Ajit Singh Raider
Anand Patil Raider
David Shilisia J Mosambayi Raider
Gangadhari Mallesh Raider
Lokesh Kaushik Raider
Selvamani K Raider
Sunil Siddhgavali Raider
Bajirao Hodage Defender, right cover
Mohit Chhillar Defender, right corner
Santhapanaselvam Defender, right corner
Young Chang Ko Defender, left cover
Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender, left corner
Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All rounder
Deepak Niwas Hooda All rounder
N Shiva Ramakrishna All rounder
Nitin Rawal All rounder

First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 07:34 IST

