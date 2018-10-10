PKL 2018, Day 4: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

-
After second tie match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six on Day 3, U Mumba, who played the first tie match of PKL 6, will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in first match of the day while Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengaluru Bulls. Today’s match is important for Thalaivas as they have only one win three matches played so far in their home leg. Tamil Thalaivas defeated defending champions Patna Pirates in the opening game of PKL 2018-19 but failed to show the same spirited performance against Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha.
Today’s match schedule list:
1st match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
When and Where to watch: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Time: 8:00 PM (IST)
In the today's Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match, Mumbai vs Jaipur kabaddi match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST).
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.
Mumbai vs Jaipur kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.
2nd match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Time: 9:00 PM (IST)
In today's second match, Chennai vs Bengaluru match will take place Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, 10, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary
Chennai vs Bengaluru match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.