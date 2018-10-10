JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

PKL 2018 Day 3 highlights: Titans beat Thalaivas 33-28 in southern derby
Business Standard

PKL 2018, Day 4: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas defeated defending champions Patna Pirates in the opening game of PKL 2018-19 but failed to show the same spirited performance against Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018- Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha
Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur in action

After second tie match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six on Day 3, U Mumba, who played the first tie match of PKL 6, will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in first match of the day while Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengaluru Bulls. Today’s match is important for Thalaivas as they have only one win three matches played so far in their home leg. Tamil Thalaivas defeated defending champions Patna Pirates in the opening game of PKL 2018-19 but failed to show the same spirited performance against Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha.

Today’s match schedule list:

1st match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

When and Where to watch: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

In the today's Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match, Mumbai vs Jaipur kabaddi match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST).

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.

Mumbai vs Jaipur kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Time: 9:00 PM (IST)

In today's second match, Chennai vs Bengaluru match will take place Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, 10, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary

Chennai vs Bengaluru match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 07:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements