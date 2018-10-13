PKL 2018: Can Kuldeep Singh fill Surender Nada vacuum in left corner?

In the Match 14 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Haryana Steelers led by Monu Goyat will lock horns with Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat. In the head to head record between the two teams U Mumba won 2 games while Haryana Steelers came victorious in one game out of 3 matches in PKL 5. U Mumba are one of the two teams to have beaten Haryana twice in season 5. Both the matches that Mumbai won were close ones, with margins of 6 points or less. However, in so far, Harayan Steelers lost their first encounter but manages to win their first home leg match on Friday against Gujarat Fortunegiants while U Mumba has one tie and one win in PKL 6.

Haryana Steelers Team news



Under the captaincy of Monu Goyat, Haryana Steelers had a perfect start of their home leg. Monu Goyat led the Haryana Steelers to victory in their second match, scoring 7 raid points. He had a great season 5, where he scored 191 raid points and finished as the 4th best raider of the tournament. As a result, he was the star signing for the Haryana Steelers in the auction for PKL 6 and the most expensive player ever in PKL with Rs 15.1 million bid. Monu has played only 1 match against U Mumba and scored 8 raid points in that match. He has 9 raids in PKL history against the U Mumba corner combination of Fazel and Dharmaraj out of which he has 4 successful and 5 unsuccessful raids. U Mumba have one of the most experienced corner combinations in PKL, with Fazel Atrachali and Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Talking about their defense, Haryana were dealt a big blow when Surender Nada got injured and was ruled out of However, they didn’t feel his absence in their match against Gujarat, as Kuldeep Singh (who replaced him in the lineup), put in a brilliant performance, scoring 7 tackle points. Kuldeep Singh reached his High 5 in just the 13th minute of the match.

U Mumba Team News



In the absence of Anup Kumar, who was part of U Mumba till PKL 5, Siddhartha Desai emerged as a Star raider for Mumbai based team. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Siddharth Desai has been in excellent form and has been the main reason for U Mumba’s unbeaten run (1 win and 1 tie) so far. He has had SUPER 10s in both of his matches so far against 2 top defenses in Pune and Jaipur. He has 27 points at an astonishing raid strike rate of 69. He did not have enough support in the first match, but in the second match, Rohit Baliyan stepped up, scoring 7 raid points at a raid strike rate of 70. Abolfazl Maghsodlou, who was touted to be the lead raider, joined the squad only for the second match, but could not find any success against Jaipur as he scored 0 raid points from his 5 raids.

Match 14: match details and live streaming info



Date: October 13, Saturday



Time: 9:00 pm (IST)



Venue: Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat



match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Starting probable seven



Haryana Steelers: Sunil (Right Corner), Naveen (Right In), Mayur Shivtarkar (Right Cover), Monu Goyat (Centre), Sachin Shingade (Left Cover), Vikas Kandola (Left In), Kuldeep Singh (Left Corner)



U Mumba: D Cheralathan (Right Corner), Rohit Baliyan (Right In), Surender Singh (Right Cover), Abolfazl Maghsodlou (Centre), Rajaguru Subramanian (Left Cover), Siddharth Desai (left In), Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)



