PKL 2018: Youngster Vishal Bhardwaj to lead Telugu Titans squad in season 6

Telugu Titans, owned by Veera Sports, named Vishal Bhardwaj as their captain for the Pro Kabaddi League season 6 (PKL 2018). Telugu Titans have some big players like raider's Nilesh Salunke and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, but the Hyderabad based outfit decided to give the opportunity to Vishal who has been associated with them from last 2 seasons. In the auctions, telugu Titans used the Right to Match card to bring back their star performer and former captain Rahul Chaudhari. Although Telugu Titans have never lifted the trophy in PKL, they have always been one of the strongest contenders. After a disappointing outing in the previous edition – where the Titans finished 5th in Zone B – Kilaru Jagmohan's men will be looking to make a mark in the 6th edition. A huge responsibility has been given to 21-year-old Vishal to lead the team. In the 22 matches he played, he picked up 71 points for his side. The Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on 9th October in their inaugural match of PKL Season 6.

Here is Telugu Titans full squad for PKL 2018:



