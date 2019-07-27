PKL 2019, Match 12 preview: Can Jaipur's defender stop Bengal's Maninder?

-
In Match 12 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Deepak Niwas Hooda, lock horns with Maninder Singh’s Bengal Warriors at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams have won their first match in Pro Kabaddi 2019 and look to continue their dominating performance. Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the best corners in Pro Kabaddi league with Amit Hooda in the right corner and Sandeep Dhull in the left corner. The two defenders combined scored 116 tackle points last season with Sandeep Dhull finishing as the 5th highest tackle point scorer overall.
Player battle: Jaipur’s corners vs Maninder
Jaipur Pink Panlthers’ Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull have a good record against Bengal Warriors’ star raider Maninder Singh. Amit Hooda is 6-6 against Maninder and did very well against him last season in particular [5-2]. Sandeep Dhull despite playing just 1 match against Maninder has a 2-0 record over him. Amit Hooda has successfully used the Ankle Hold and Thigh Hold well against Maninder to get him out. Last season 2 of the 5 successes he had were from Thigh Holds. The other 3 successes each came from a different skill – Ankle Hold, Chain and Dash.
|Amit Hooda Successful Tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Tackle
|Ankle Hold
|Thigh Hold
|Dash
|Chain
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors head to head
Jaipur Pink Panthers have won only three of their 10 matches against Bengal Warriors. The two of three wins came in their first two meetings back in first season of Pro Kabaddi. Bengal Warriors have won 7 of the last 8 matches including the last 3. The seven matches won by Bengal Warriors against Jaipur is the joint-highest for them against a team (7 wins against Bengaluru Bulls also).
Jaipur vs Bengal head to head in last five meetings
|Match No.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Bengal Warriors
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 35
|28
|39
|Bengal won by 9 points
|PKL 5, Match 104
|31
|32
|Bengal won by 1 point
|PKL 4, Match 36
|25
|32
|Bengal won by 7 points
|PKL 4, Match 12
|36
|33
|Jaipur won by 3 points
|PKL 3, Match 40
|18
|34
|Bengal won by 16 points
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vs
|Bengal Warriors
|Amit Hooda
|Right Corner
|Baldev Singh
|Deepak Narwal
|Right In
|Mohammed Nabibaksh
|Sunil Siddhgavali
|Right Cover
|Naveen Narwal
|Deepak Hooda ©
|Center
|Maninder Singh ©
|Vishal
|Left Cover
|Jeeva Kumar
|Nitin Rawal
|Left In
|Prapanjan K
|Sandeep Dhull
|Left Corner
|Rinku Narwal