PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Can Pune coach Anup guide his team to victory?

On Day 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on Puneri Paltan in their first home leg match at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Puner Paltan coach Anup Kumar started his Pro Kabaddi career with U Mumba (PKL 1 to PKL 5) before ending his PKL career as a player at Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 6. Anup’s Puneri Paltan failed against Haryana Steelers and Anup will need to come up with a different strategy against his former team, whom he led to the finals thrice (PKL 1 to PKL 3). On the other hand, U Mumba lost their previous encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers and look to make a strong comeback today.
Player battle: Clash of two experienced defensive powerhouses
Fazel-Sandeep Narwal vs Surjeet Singh-Girish Ernak
Pune vs Mumbai match will see four of the top 10 defenders of PKL with both the teams having two each. U Mumba have two of the top 5 defenders in PKL history in Fazel Atrachali (5th) and Sandeep Narwal (3rd). In fact, Fazel is the top foreign defender in Pro Kabaddi with 241 tackle points and was the 3rd leading tackle point scorer with 83 tackle points in PKL 6. Sandeep Narwal is coming off a disappointing PKL 6 where he scored just 41 tackle points. He is still the overall leader in Super Tackles in PKL with 23.
|U Mumba Corners – PKL
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|Super Tackle
|High 5s
|Fazel Atrachali
|241
|3.0
|64
|15
|17
|Sandeep Narwal
|258
|2.5
|54
|23
|15
|Puneri Paltan Lead Defenders – PKL
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg Tackle Pts
|Tackle SR
|Super Tackle
|High 5s
|Surjeet Singh
|228
|2.6
|47
|11
|15
|Girish Ernak
|215
|2.9
|51
|11
|20
U Mumba are ahead in the Maharashtra Derby against Puneri Paltan winning in 8 out of the 14 matches. U Mumba won their first 6 meetings in a row. In the previous five meetings, Pune have enjoyed success winning threetimes. In the remaining two matches, Mumba were victorious in one. The other one ended in a tie.
Mumbai vs Pune in last five meetings
|Match No.
|U Mumba
|Puneri Paltan
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 46
|31
|22
|U Mumba won by 9 points
|PKL 6, Match 26
|32
|33
|Puneri Paltan won by 1 point
|PKL 6, Match 2
|32
|32
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 125
|24
|43
|Puneri Paltan won by 19 points
|PKL 5, Match 48
|24
|26
|Puneri Paltan won by 2 points
|U Mumba
|Vs
|Puneri Paltan
|Sandeep Narwal
|Right Corner
|Shubham Shinde
|Athul MS
|Right In
|Pawan Kadian
|Surender Singh
|Right Cover
|Surjeet Singh ©
|Rohit Baliyan
|Center
|Nitin Tomar
|Harendra Kumar
|Left Cover
|Deepak Yadav
|Abhishek Singh
|Left In
|Manjeet
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Left Corner
|Girish Ernak