PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Can Pune coach Anup guide his team to victory?

On Day 7 of League, PKL 2019, will take on in their first home leg match at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Puner Paltan coach Anup Kumar started his Pro Kabaddi career with (PKL 1 to PKL 5) before ending his PKL career as a player at Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 6. Anup’s failed against Haryana Steelers and Anup will need to come up with a different strategy against his former team, whom he led to the finals thrice (PKL 1 to PKL 3). On the other hand, lost their previous encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers and look to make a strong comeback today.

Player battle: Clash of two experienced defensive powerhouses



Fazel-Sandeep Narwal vs Surjeet Singh-Girish Ernak



Pune vs Mumbai match will see four of the top 10 defenders of PKL with both the teams having two each. U Mumba have two of the top 5 defenders in PKL history in Fazel Atrachali (5th) and Sandeep Narwal (3rd). In fact, Fazel is the top foreign defender in Pro Kabaddi with 241 tackle points and was the 3rd leading tackle point scorer with 83 tackle points in PKL 6. Sandeep Narwal is coming off a disappointing PKL 6 where he scored just 41 tackle points. He is still the overall leader in Super Tackles in PKL with 23.

U Mumba Corners – PKL Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR Super Tackle High 5s Fazel Atrachali 241 3.0 64 15 17 Sandeep Narwal 258 2.5 54 23 15

On the opposite side, have two of the top 10 defenders in their side. Surjeet Singh with 215 tackle points is 9th overall while Girish Ernak with 229 tackle points is 6th overall. Girish was the top scoring defender for Pune last season with 56 tackle points (tackle strike rate 50) while Surjeet Singh was the top scoring defender for Bengal Warriors with 54 tackle points. Both Girish and Surjeet were the only defenders from their respective teams to score 50-plus tackle points in PKL 6.

Puneri Paltan Lead Defenders – PKL Defender Tackle Points Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR Super Tackle High 5s Surjeet Singh 228 2.6 47 11 15 Girish Ernak 215 2.9 51 11 20

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head to head

U Mumba are ahead in the Maharashtra Derby against Puneri Paltan winning in 8 out of the 14 matches. U Mumba won their first 6 meetings in a row. In the previous five meetings, Pune have enjoyed success winning threetimes. In the remaining two matches, Mumba were victorious in one. The other one ended in a tie.

Mumbai vs Pune in last five meetings





Match No. U Mumba Puneri Paltan Result PKL 6, Match 46 31 22 U Mumba won by 9 points PKL 6, Match 26 32 33 Puneri Paltan won by 1 point PKL 6, Match 2 32 32 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 125 24 43 Puneri Paltan won by 19 points PKL 5, Match 48 24 26 Puneri Paltan won by 2 points