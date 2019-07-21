PKL 2019, Match 3 preview: Can Sunil and Parvesh bring down Pawan Sehrawat?

In Match 3 of VIVO (PKL) 2019, defending champions will take on last season’s runner-up at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. In the PKL 2018 final, were 9 – 16 down at half-time and made a comeback and won the title. Pawan was the key player in Gujarat’s loss as he scored 22 raid points out of which 18 raid points came in the 2nd half and which makes today’s encounter more interesting. On Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru defeated Patna Pirates coming from behind as their defence looked in a great form.

Battle between Gujarat’s defence and Bengaluru’s raiders



It will be showdown between the best raiding pair versus the best defensive pair in Pro Kabaddi. Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar were crucial in helping Bulls win the title in Pro Kabaddi 2018. Both of them together racked up 433 raid points in PKL 6 which was more than more than any raiding duo or trio in PKL 6. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal were the best defensive pair in sixth season of In total they scored 77 tackle points together. Both the defenders were also in the top 5 of most tackle points scored in PKL 6.

Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar record in PKL 2018





Raiders – PKL 6 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Combined Raid Points Pawan Sehrawat 24 271 11.3 72 433 Rohit Kumar 24 162 6.8 48

Best Defensive Pairs – PKL 6 Defender Pair Team Tackle Pts. Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar Gujarat Fortunegiants 77 Fazel Atrachali-Surender Singh U Mumba 58 Jeeva Kumar-Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 47

Can sunil and parvesh brings down the hi-flyer pawan?

Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar had a one sided head to head against these two defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Pawan has a combined head to head of 16 – 4 against the defenders. Parvesh was unable to register a single successful tackle against Pawan last year.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 3: vs head to head



Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage over in head to head comparison, winning 2 of the 4 matches with one tie. Bengaluru Bulls are one among the only two teams to have won more than once against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi history. Both their wins came when it mattered the most that is, qualifier 1 and finals. The only game that Gujarat won against Bengaluru came in PKL 5 (the first meeting between both these sides)





Match No. Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortunegiants Result PKL 6, Finals 38 33 Bengaluru won by 5 points PKL 6, Qualifier1 41 29 Bengaluru won by 12 points PKL 6, Match 69 30 30 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 29 24 27 Gujarat won by 3 points

Here is the probable starting seven of both the teams