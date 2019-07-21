PKL 2019, Match 3 preview: Can Sunil and Parvesh bring down Pawan Sehrawat?

-
In Match 3 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on last season’s runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. In the PKL 2018 final, Bengaluru Bulls were 9 – 16 down at half-time and made a comeback and won the title. Pawan was the key player in Gujarat’s loss as he scored 22 raid points out of which 18 raid points came in the 2nd half and which makes today’s encounter more interesting. On Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru defeated Patna Pirates coming from behind as their defence looked in a great form.
Check Pro Kabaddi league 2019 schedule and points table here
Battle between Gujarat’s defence and Bengaluru’s raiders
It will be showdown between the best raiding pair versus the best defensive pair in Pro Kabaddi. Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar were crucial in helping Bulls win the title in Pro Kabaddi 2018. Both of them together racked up 433 raid points in PKL 6 which was more than more than any raiding duo or trio in PKL 6. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal were the best defensive pair in sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League. In total they scored 77 tackle points together. Both the defenders were also in the top 5 of most tackle points scored in PKL 6.
Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar record in PKL 2018
|Raiders – PKL 6
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Combined Raid Points
|Pawan Sehrawat
|24
|271
|11.3
|72
|433
|Rohit Kumar
|24
|162
|6.8
|48
Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal record in PKL 2018
|Best Defensive Pairs – PKL 6
|Defender Pair
|Team
|Tackle Pts.
|Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|77
|Fazel Atrachali-Surender Singh
|U Mumba
|58
|Jeeva Kumar-Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|47
Can sunil and parvesh brings down the hi-flyer pawan?
Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar had a one sided head to head against these two defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Pawan has a combined head to head of 16 – 4 against the defenders. Parvesh was unable to register a single successful tackle against Pawan last year.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants head to head
Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage over Gujarat Fortunegiants in head to head comparison, winning 2 of the 4 matches with one tie. Bengaluru Bulls are one among the only two teams to have won more than once against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi history. Both their wins came when it mattered the most that is, qualifier 1 and finals. The only game that Gujarat won against Bengaluru came in PKL 5 (the first meeting between both these sides)
|Match No.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Result
|PKL 6, Finals
|38
|33
|Bengaluru won by 5 points
|PKL 6, Qualifier1
|41
|29
|Bengaluru won by 12 points
|PKL 6, Match 69
|30
|30
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 29
|24
|27
|Gujarat won by 3 points
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Vs
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Vijay Kumar
|Right Corner
|Ruturaj Koravi
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Right In
|Vinod Kumar
|Ashish Sangwan
|Right Cover
|Sunil Kumar ©
|Sumit Singh
|Center
|Sachin
|Mahender Singh
|Left Cover
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Rohit Kumar ©
|Left In
|Rohit Gulia
|Amit Sheoran
|Left Corner
|Pankaj