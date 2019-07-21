JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

India tour of West Indies 2019: Navdeep Saini likely to make India debut
Business Standard

PKL 2019, Match 3 preview: Can Sunil and Parvesh bring down Pawan Sehrawat?

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be a showdown between the best raiding pair versus the best defensive pair in Pro Kabaddi League

BS Web Team 

File photo
File photo

In Match 3 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on last season’s runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. In the PKL 2018 final, Bengaluru Bulls were 9 – 16 down at half-time and made a comeback and won the title. Pawan was the key player in Gujarat’s loss as he scored 22 raid points out of which 18 raid points came in the 2nd half and which makes today’s encounter more interesting. On Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru defeated Patna Pirates coming from behind as their defence looked in a great form.

Check Pro Kabaddi league 2019 schedule and points table here

Battle between Gujarat’s defence and Bengaluru’s raiders

It will be showdown between the best raiding pair versus the best defensive pair in Pro Kabaddi. Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar were crucial in helping Bulls win the title in Pro Kabaddi 2018. Both of them together racked up 433 raid points in PKL 6 which was more than more than any raiding duo or trio in PKL 6. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal were the best defensive pair in sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League. In total they scored 77 tackle points together. Both the defenders were also in the top 5 of most tackle points scored in PKL 6.

Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar record in PKL 2018

Raiders – PKL 6 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Combined Raid Points
Pawan Sehrawat 24 271 11.3 72 433
Rohit Kumar 24 162 6.8 48

Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal record in PKL 2018

Best Defensive Pairs – PKL 6
Defender Pair Team Tackle Pts.
Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar Gujarat Fortunegiants 77
Fazel Atrachali-Surender Singh U Mumba 58
Jeeva Kumar-Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 47


Can sunil and parvesh brings down the hi-flyer pawan?

Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar had a one sided head to head against these two defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Pawan has a combined head to head of 16 – 4 against the defenders. Parvesh was unable to register a single successful tackle against Pawan last year.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants head to head

Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage over Gujarat Fortunegiants in head to head comparison, winning 2 of the 4 matches with one tie. Bengaluru Bulls are one among the only two teams to have won more than once against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi history. Both their wins came when it mattered the most that is, qualifier 1 and finals. The only game that Gujarat won against Bengaluru came in PKL 5 (the first meeting between both these sides)

Match No. Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortunegiants Result
PKL 6, Finals 38 33 Bengaluru won by 5 points
PKL 6, Qualifier1 41 29 Bengaluru won by 12 points
PKL 6, Match 69 30 30 Match Tied
PKL 5, Match 29 24 27 Gujarat won by 3 points
Here is the probable starting seven of both the teams

Bengaluru Bulls Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Vijay Kumar Right Corner Ruturaj Koravi
Pawan Sehrawat Right In Vinod Kumar
Ashish Sangwan Right Cover Sunil Kumar ©
Sumit Singh Center Sachin
Mahender Singh Left Cover Parvesh Bhainswal
Rohit Kumar © Left In Rohit Gulia
Amit Sheoran Left Corner Pankaj


First Published: Sun, July 21 2019. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY