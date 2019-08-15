PKL 2019, Match 42 preview: Pune looking for win to move up the ladder

On 73rd Independence Day, the 42nd match of VIVO 2019 will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at Eka Arena by Transstadia, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This is the only match scheduled for 15th August. Jaipur Pink Panthers are in a far better position on the VIVO points table than Puneri Paltan.

The fact that Pink Panthers have won their previous four matches out of five speaks volumes about their form and stability of the team. Their score difference, too, is impressive. Deepak Niwas Hooda has been the star performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers and defenders have also lived up to the expectations. A win against the Puneri Paltan with a good margin can take Jaipur on the second spot.

Puneri Paltan are really struggling in this edition of PKL. However, they have managed to find some form and in their previous two matches. They are placed at the 12th spot on the points table and nothing short of a win can help them move ahead. They face stiff competition in Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pune will have to be careful of the defence of Pune, which is just too good for the opposition. Puneri Paltan not only need a win, they need a big win so that they can improve their score difference, which might come in handy later.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan broadcast details

Date and Day: August 15, 2019, Thursday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Pink Panthers vs Paltan will be available on Hotstar in various languages.