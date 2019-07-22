PKL 2019, Match 6 preview: All eyes will be on Puneri Paltan's Nitin Tomar

In Match 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, will take on at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2019. It will be a battle between friends turn rivals as Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar square off as head coaches in their first match as coach. They were part of and now make their debuts as coach. Anup Kumar, who had an illustrious career with U Mumba (PKL 1 to PKL 5) and finished his career with Jaipur Pink Panthers last season, will be the coach of Rakesh Kumar (PKL 1 to PKL 5) who played for 3 different teams will be the coach of Talking about the raiding unit, in Pro Kabaddi 2019, will boost Pune after he got injured last season.

Player battle: Defender Surjeet-Girish vs Raiders Vikas-Prashanth



Defence combo of Surjeet-Girish



Puneri Paltan have made a big addition to their team with the purchase of cover defender Surjeet Singh. He would look to pair up with Girish Ernak in the defensive setup. Girish Ernak was a regular Cover last season. He scored 56 tackle points at a strike rate of 50. He was the only defender from Pune to cross 50-plus tackle points in PKL 2018. Similarly, Surjeet has been the lead defender for Bengal Warriors in the last 2 seasons and last year scored 54 tackle points. With both Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh in their team, Pune now possess two defenders who are in the top 10 of leading tackle point scorers in PKL history – Girish (228 – 6th) and Surjeet (215 – 9th).

Raider combo of Vikas-Prashanth



have a new look raiding duo of Vikas Kandola, their star from last year, and Prashanth Kumar Rai, who was UP Yoddha’s top raider in Haryana have retained Vikas Kandola who finished Pro Kabaddi 2018 as their top raider with 172 raid points. PKL 6 was his career-best season. Prashanth Kumar Rai was with UP Yoddha and emerged as their top scoring raider with 144 raid points. Both Vikas and Prashanth maintained a raid point average greater than 7 in PKL 6 and had a raid strike rate of more than 50. Prashanth and Vikas were among the top Bonus Point scorers last season, finishing 1st and 3rd respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head to head



Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while Haryana Steelers won only one. Pune won all of their encounters in PKL 6. Two of these wins were by a margin of more than 10.

Match No. Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers Result PKL 6, Match 85 35 33 Pune won by 2 points PKL 6, Match16 45 27 Pune won by 18 points PKL 6, Match 3 34 22 Pune won by 12 points PKL 5, Match 128 27 31 Haryana won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 84 37 25 Pune won by 12 points PKL 5, Match 76 38 22 Pune won by 16 points

Here is the starting seven of both the teams: