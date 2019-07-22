JUST IN
PKL 2019 Day 2 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-36
PKL 2019, Match 6 preview: All eyes will be on Puneri Paltan's Nitin Tomar

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while Haryana Steelers won only one.

BS Web Team 

File photo: Puneri Paltan's Nitin Tomar in action against U Mumba
In Match 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2019. It will be a battle between friends turn rivals as Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar square off as head coaches in their first match as coach. They were part of Pro Kabaddi League and now make their debuts as coach. Anup Kumar, who had an illustrious career with U Mumba (PKL 1 to PKL 5) and finished his career with Jaipur Pink Panthers last season, will be the coach of Puneri Paltan. Rakesh Kumar (PKL 1 to PKL 5) who played for 3 different teams will be the coach of Haryana Steelers. Talking about the Puneri Paltan raiding unit, in Pro Kabaddi 2019, Nitin Tomar will boost Pune after he got injured last season.

Player battle: Defender Surjeet-Girish vs Raiders Vikas-Prashanth

Defence combo of Surjeet-Girish

Puneri Paltan have made a big addition to their team with the purchase of cover defender Surjeet Singh. He would look to pair up with Girish Ernak in the defensive setup. Girish Ernak was a regular Cover last season. He scored 56 tackle points at a strike rate of 50. He was the only defender from Pune to cross 50-plus tackle points in PKL 2018. Similarly, Surjeet has been the lead defender for Bengal Warriors in the last 2 seasons and last year scored 54 tackle points. With both Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh in their team, Pune now possess two defenders who are in the top 10 of leading tackle point scorers in PKL history – Girish (228 – 6th) and Surjeet (215 – 9th).

Raider combo of Vikas-Prashanth

Haryana Steelers have a new look raiding duo of Vikas Kandola, their star from last year, and Prashanth Kumar Rai, who was UP Yoddha’s top raider in PKL 2019. Haryana have retained Vikas Kandola who finished Pro Kabaddi 2018 as their top raider with 172 raid points. PKL 6 was his career-best season. Prashanth Kumar Rai was with UP Yoddha and emerged as their top scoring raider with 144 raid points. Both Vikas and Prashanth maintained a raid point average greater than 7 in PKL 6 and had a raid strike rate of more than 50. Prashanth and Vikas were among the top Bonus Point scorers last season, finishing 1st and 3rd respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while Haryana Steelers won only one. Pune won all of their encounters in PKL 6. Two of these wins were by a margin of more than 10.

Match No. Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers Result
PKL 6, Match 85 35 33 Pune won by 2 points
PKL 6, Match16 45 27 Pune won by 18 points
PKL 6, Match 3 34 22 Pune won by 12 points
PKL 5, Match 128 27 31 Haryana won by 4 points
PKL 5, Match 84 37 25 Pune won by 12 points
PKL 5, Match 76 38 22 Pune won by 16 points
Here is the starting seven of both the teams:

Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers
Shubham Shinde Right Corner Dharmaraj Cheralathan ©
Darshan Kadian Right In Prashanth Kumar Rai
Surjeet Singh © Right Cover Ravi Kumar
Nitin Tomar Center Vikas Kandola
Girish Ernak Left Cover Parveen
Manjeet Left In Naveen
Sagar Krishna Left Corner Kuldeep Singh

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:30 IST

