PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises

All the 12 franchises have showed their faith on youngsters ahead of the eighth edition of League (PKL 2021) as the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari were released by their previous teams.



A total of 59 players have been retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category ahead of the start of PKL 2021, which is scheduled to take place in December.



The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL seasons six and seven, will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.

auction details



Ahead of the pro 2021 auction will have players divided into four categories with different base prices.



Category A: Rs 30 lakh

Category B: Rs 20 lakh

Category C: Rs 10 lakh

Category D: Rs 6 lakh



In each of the four categories, players are divided into defenders, raiders, and all-rounders. Each franchise will have a salary purse of Rs 4.4 crore to work with in order to assemble a squad of at least 18 players. According to officials, is likely to attract 500 players during the auctions given Asian Games is scheduled to take place in 2022.

Star players retained by the kabaddi franchises

Here is the full list of retained players (team wise) ahead of auction.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors have retained their captain Maninder Singh along with one of the main heroes of the PKL 2019 final Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh.Top points scorer of PKL 2019, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for a second consecutive season, while Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi KC under the 'Retained Young Players' category.Experienced players like Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (UPYoddha) have also been retained by their respective teams.Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit SherawatVikas Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, Chand SinghSagar, Himanshu, M AbhishekRakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu ArsulNitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder GillAmit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan AAbhishek Singh, Ajinkya Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, NavneetBalasaheb Shahji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj MohitNeeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Chavan, Sahil MannVijay Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, MohitParvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, AnkitManinder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat