PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises

auction details Ahead of the pro 2021 auction will have players divided into four categories with different base prices. Category A: Rs 30 lakh Category B: Rs 20 lakh Category C: Rs 10 lakh Category D: Rs 6 lakh In each of the four categories, players are divided into defenders, raiders, and all-rounders. Each franchise will have a salary purse of Rs 4.4 crore to work with in order to assemble a squad of at least 18 players. According to officials, is likely to attract 500 players during the auctions given Asian Games is scheduled to take place in 2022.

All the 12 franchises have showed their faith on youngsters ahead of the eighth edition of League (PKL 2021) as the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari were released by their previous teams. A total of 59 players have been retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category ahead of the start of PKL 2021, which is scheduled to take place in December. ALSO READ: PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL seasons six and seven, will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.

