PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises

Defending champions Bengal Warriors have retained their captain Maninder Singh while previous season's top scorer Pawan Sehrawat was retained by Bengaluru Bulls. Check retained players list here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi KC under the 'Retained Young Players' category.

All the 12 kabaddi franchises have showed their faith on youngsters ahead of the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) as the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari were released by their previous teams.
 
 A total of 59 players have been retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category ahead of the start of PKL 2021, which is scheduled to take place in December.

The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL seasons six and seven, will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31. 

PKL 2021 auction details

Ahead of the pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will have players divided into four categories with different base prices.
 
Category A: Rs 30 lakh
Category B: Rs 20 lakh
Category C: Rs 10 lakh
Category D: Rs 6 lakh
 
In each of the four categories, players are divided into defenders, raiders, and all-rounders. Each franchise will have a salary purse of Rs 4.4 crore to work with in order to assemble a squad of at least 18 players. According to officials, Pro kabaddi League is likely to attract 500 players during the auctions given Asian Games is scheduled to take place in 2022.


Star players retained by the kabaddi franchises
 
Defending champions Bengal Warriors have retained their captain Maninder Singh along with one of the main heroes of the PKL 2019 final Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh.
 
Top points scorer of PKL 2019, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for a second consecutive season, while Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi KC under the 'Retained Young Players' category.
 
Experienced players like Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (UPYoddha) have also been retained by their respective teams.

 
Here is the full list of retained players (team wise) ahead of PKL 2021 auction.
 
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
 
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit Sherawat
 
Haryana Steelers retained players
 
Vikas Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, Chand Singh
 
Tamil Thalaivas retained players
 
Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek
 
Telugu Titans retained players
 
Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul
 
UP Yoddha retained players
 
Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Gill
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players
 
Amit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan A
 
U Mumba retained players
 
Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Navneet
 
Puneri Paltan retained players
 
Balasaheb Shahji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohit
 
Patna Pirates retained players
 
Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Chavan, Sahil Mann
 
Dabang Delhi retained players
 
Vijay Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit
 
Gujarat Fortunegiants retained players
 
Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit
 
Bengal Warriors retained players
 
Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
 

First Published: Thu, August 26 2021. 14:43 IST

