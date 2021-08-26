PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Vivo X60 Pro review: Not just a camera phone, it is an all-round smartphone
Vivo X60 Pro first impressions: Taking the camera game to the next level
OnePlus 9 Pro review: Distinct but modestly priced, all-round premium phone
-
All the 12 kabaddi franchises have showed their faith on youngsters ahead of the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) as the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari were released by their previous teams.
A total of 59 players have been retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category ahead of the start of PKL 2021, which is scheduled to take place in December.
ALSO READ: PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL seasons six and seven, will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.
Star players retained by the kabaddi franchises
Defending champions Bengal Warriors have retained their captain Maninder Singh along with one of the main heroes of the PKL 2019 final Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh.
Top points scorer of PKL 2019, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for a second consecutive season, while Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi KC under the 'Retained Young Players' category.
Experienced players like Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (UPYoddha) have also been retained by their respective teams.
Here is the full list of retained players (team wise) ahead of PKL 2021 auction.
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit Sherawat
Haryana Steelers retained players
Vikas Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, Chand Singh
Tamil Thalaivas retained players
Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek
Telugu Titans retained players
Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul
UP Yoddha retained players
Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Gill
Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players
Amit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan A
U Mumba retained players
Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Navneet
Puneri Paltan retained players
Balasaheb Shahji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohit
Patna Pirates retained players
Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Chavan, Sahil Mann
Dabang Delhi retained players
Vijay Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit
Gujarat Fortunegiants retained players
Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit
Bengal Warriors retained players
Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor