PKL 2021 Final: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match

The final of the is finally here and the mouthwatering clash between and Debang Delhi awaits all after a mind-numbing season that included 136 matches including the Playoff s and Semi-Finals. The PKL Final will be played between and at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru from 08:30 pm IST and will be Live telecasted and streamed through Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Who are Playing in the PKL final?

The PKL final will be contested between three times champions and table toppers of this season and Season 7 finalists Dabang Delhi, who also finished at number two on the Points Table in the this season.

Where will the PKL final be played?

The Pro Kabaddi final will be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru, where the entire season has been played in the Covid marred avatar so far.

At what time will PKL final begin?

The PKL final for its eighth season between Patna Pirates and will begin at 08:30 pm IST in Bengaluru

Where can the Patna Pirates vs final be watched Live?

The Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi final will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network and can also be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar application for smartphones and tablets. People can also watch the PKL final on their laptops and desktops at Hotstar.com/in

What to expect from the PKL final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi?

The two teams Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi involved in the final of the are also the teams that finished at the top of the PKL Points Table. While Patna finished at the top with 86 points, Delhi was second with 75. The two teams also won their semi-finals quite comprehensively and hence a tight and riveting final contest is at our hands.