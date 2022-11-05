- Navy Chief Kumar arrives in Tokyo for quadrilateral naval Exercise Malabar
- COP27: IMF identifies 3 crucial areas for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
- Cyrus Mistry accident: Rash driving case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole
- LIVE: PM Modi addresses rally in Himachal Pradesh during election campaign
- Axis Bank increases interest rates on FDs by up to 115 basis points
- Axis Bank increases interest rates on FDs by up to 115 basis points
- Telecom tariffs remain at 'unsustainable levels': Vodafone Idea CEO
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Bengal inflict two all-outs in first half, lead 32-18
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: In what is going to be a super Saturday, Gujarat Giants play Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalivas take on Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers are up against UP Yoddhas
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | PKL 2022 | Haryana Steelers
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors in PKL 2022. Photo: @GujaratGiants
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
The Kabaddi fans of Pune who have been up and about so far, cheering their team and all other teams in the competition, will be having a gala tonight as well. There are three mouth-watering clashes waiting for them at the Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.
The Kabaddi fans of Pune who have been up and about so far, cheering their team and all other teams in the competition, will be having a gala tonight as well. There are three mouth-watering clashes waiting for them at the Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.
In the first match tonight, Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will go against each other and the winner will move up the table to the top five. The second match will be a bottom-of-the-table clash between the southern neighbours Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans.
Having won just once in 10 matches, Titans will be looking to turn the game around while Thalaivas would look to continue their unbeaten run which has now extended to three games now.
In the last match of the night, it would be a tussle between the producers of most of the Kabaddi heroes in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Western UP, Haryana and Maharashtra have been the Kabaddi powerhouses in India and thus the battle between UP and Haryana is going to be a mouthwatering clash.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
The two teams which started well in the league, but haven’t really found the required momentum., will be up against each other when they take the mat tonight. Bengal have been very inconsistent and courtesy of that are lying in ninth place in the table, having won four and lost four. On the other hand, Gujarat are just a point above them in the eighth position and thus this promises to be a cliffhanger between equally matched sides.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
Till not so long ago, both the teams were fighting to stay away from the wooden spoon, but a string of inspired performances from the Thalaivas, thanks to some very inspiring coaching from Ashan Kumar, has pushed them ahead. Titans’ coach Manjeet Chillar has also tried his best to get his team going, but it has turned out to be very difficult. Maybe this could be the game that changes things.
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas were decimated in their last game by the Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers beat then table toppers Bengaluru Bulls in their last game to break their winless run of a long time. With two teams headed in different directions, it would be great to see where they reach in this game.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalivas and Telugu Titans and finally Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh