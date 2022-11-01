- Positive foreign fund flows push stock market towards new highs
- Credit to industry up 12.6% YoY in September; touches 100-month high
- Reserve Bank starts pilot digital currency program for select banks
- COP27: All eyes on Egypt summit to steer climate finance towards adaptation
- Manufacturing PMI recovers to 55.3 in Oct amid contained price pressures
- Foreign investors sell $500 mn of India govt bonds in two days: Analysts
- Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 4% YoY to Rs 1,285 cr on supply side pressure
- Govt's paddy procurement increases by 12% at 17.05 mn tonnes till Oct
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Puneri Paltan take on Delhi as Haryana face Bulls
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: The home side Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi while Harayana Steelers will be up against Bengaluru Bulls at Balewadi in Pune
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | Pro Kabaddi League | Haryana Steelers
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Naveen Kumar is among top five raiders of the PKL 2022. Photo: @DabangDelhiKC
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
It is going to be yet another enthralling night in Pune as the Kabaddi fans will see their home side Puneri Paltan take on the second-placed Dabang Delhi in a bid to top the points table. In the second game of the night, Haryana Steelers will be up against table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls.
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Puneri Paltan, who currently have 27 points with four wins and two losses from eight games, would be looking to get one win tonight and stretch their way to the top of the table. A victory here will take them to 32 points, only two points away from toppers Bengaluru Bulls. Delhi on the other hand will be looking to get out of the losing streak which has now extended to three matches.
The Next match will give a great insight inside the minds of Manpreet Singh who is willing to risk it all to get his team the Steelers to the top. Therefore the Steelers will be up against the table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls who are on a five-match unbeaten streak.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh