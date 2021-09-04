PM Modi lauds medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics, says glory continues

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and said glory from the ongoing games continues.
Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country on Saturday.
Modi tweeted, "Glory from the Tokyo Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times."
He added, "The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours.
