Tokyo Paralympics: Harvinder Singh wins bronze in recurve archery

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
Paralympics, archery ranking round: Rakesh finishes 3rd; Shyam at 21st spot
Paralympic Games 2020: Trials to pick Indian athletics team in June
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Paddler Bhavina Patel qualifies for knockouts
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Indian archer Harvinder Singh created history as he won the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. The Indian defeated South Korea's Min Su Kim by 6-5 after a shoot-off as both archers shared the spoils in the five sets to find a podium finish at the Yumenoshima Final Field. This is India's first medal in archery at the Games.
Harvinder Singh was off to a brilliant start as he aimed 10, 7, 9 in comparison to 9, 6, 9 of Kim to clinch the first set. The South Korean archer came back brilliantly in the match as he scored 29 to clinch the second essay.
The momentum was again shifted towards Harvinder as he clinched the third set by 28-25. Both archers shared the spoils in the fourth set, as the match went into the decider.
In the fifth set, Min Su Kim again showed his class to clinch the decider by 27-26 to force the shoot-off. Playing his 3rd shoot off of the Tokyo Paralympics, Harvinder prevailed in a thriller as he aimed perfect 10 to find the podium finish. Going first, the Korean aimed an 8.
Earlier, United States of America's (USA) Kevin Mather defeated Harvinder by 6-4 in the semi-final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor