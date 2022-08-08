PM Narendra Modi praises 'phenomenal' Sindhu after she wins gold at CWG

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ace badminton player P V Sindhu as phenomenal and champion of champions on Monday after she won the gold medal in the singles at the Commonwealth Games event.
Sindhu added a Commonwealth singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham on Monday.
The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13.
Praising her, Modi said, "The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours.
