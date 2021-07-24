PM speaks to Chanu, says could not have asked for happier start to Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Badminton to Weightlifting: India schedule on July 24
Vice president hails Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Olympics
Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu departs for Tokyo 2020 from USA
Sensational Mirabai Chanu snatches silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lands in Tokyo ahead of Olympics
-
Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn't have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event.
Modi also spoke to Chanu and congratulated her on the win. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours, the prime minister's office said.
Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics.
"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.
Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.
The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor