Portuguese football to restart from June 4 with strict medical protocol

Portugal's competition Primeira Liga will restart the season on June 4, the country's league announced.



"We wish to guarantee stadiums are rigorously inspected and the professionals are tested. June 4 is the date when the 25th round of matches of Liga Portugal can resume," the league said statement said.



At the end of last month Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa had announced the final weekend of May as the restart date for the country's top flight.



The Portuguese government have said the last 10 rounds of the season, which was suspended on March 12, will have to be played according to strict medical protocol.



Germany's competition, Bundesliga is also restarting its season this week and the first set of matches will be played on Saturday, May 16.

Position Team Points Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points 1 Porto 24 19 3 2 50 16 34 60 2 Benfica 24 19 2 3 52 14 38 59 3 Braga 24 14 4 6 41 26 15 46 4 Sporting CP 24 13 3 8 37 26 11 42 5 Rio Ave 24 10 8 6 32 23 9 38 6 Guimaraes 24 10 7 7 40 25 15 37 7 Famalicao 24 10 7 7 38 40 -2 37 8 Moreirense 34 7 9 8 34 32 2 30 9 Gil Vicente 24 7 9 8 25 29 -4 30 10 Santa Clara 24 8 6 10 19 26 -7 30

Players will have to pass tests twice a week and matches will be played "in the fewest number of stadiums possible". Authorities will now identify which grounds matches can be played in.The league's announcement comes a day after Benfica announced its midfielder David Tavares had tested positive for Covid-19.Benfica said that Tavares, 21, who is not a regular first-team player, was asymptomatic and in quarantine. His positive test follows Vitoria Guimaraes confirming three positive cases on Saturday and Moreirense one more.The overall tally for positive cases in the Primeira Liga is at least eight players.Each club in the competition still has 10 matches left to play.There have been nearly 28,000 confirmed cases of in Portugal, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths.Porto are top of the league, one point ahead of reigning champions Benfica, with Braga and Sporting Lisbon 13 and 15 points back respectively.