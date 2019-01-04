Pro Kabaddi 2018: Can Gujarat avenge earlier loss to Bengaluru in final?

The winner will be decided on December 5 when Bengaluru bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Final of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season six in Mumbai. When the two teams last met in Qualifier 1, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants by 12 points. In that match, the raiding combo of Bengaluru Bulls was quite successful in breaking the best defensive combination of Parvesh and Sunil and helped their side reach the final. top raider scored 13 raid points which played crucial role in Bulls' win. Gujarat fought back in the Qualifier 2 to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash.

Can Sunil-Parvesh recover against high flying Pawan-Rohit in final?



The final will see the clash between best raiding unit and best defensive team of this season. Gujarat currently are 2nd in average tackle points scored per match. Only U Mumba average more tackle points per match than them. The defence combo of Parvesh and Sunil are in the list of top 5 defenders for Pro kabaddi 2018. After initial hiccups, Sunil-Parvesh put up brilliant show and never allowed UP raiders to take the match away from them. But it will interesting to see how they tame and in the final. especially dominated the combo and won his head to head battle against both of them 3-0.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha final: Probable seven





Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Bengaluru Bulls Ruturaj Koravi Right Corner Raju Lal Chaudhari K. Prapanjan Right In © © Right Cover Ashish Sangwan Sachin Center Pawan Sehrawat Parvesh Bhainswal Left Cover Mahender Singh Rohit Gulia Left In Sumit Singh Sachin Vittala Left Corner Amit Sheoran

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head



Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls have played thrice before with both sides winning 1 game each and one match ending in a tie. The tie came when the two teams met in Inter Zone action in Pro Kabaddi 2018. The match finished 30-30



