JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Pant's career best, Jadeja's 81 help India deflate Australia in Sydney test
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Can Gujarat avenge earlier loss to Bengaluru in final?

In the Pro kabaddi 2018 final, PKL 5 runners up Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 8 p.m. in Mumbai on Saturday. Here all you need to know about PKL 2018 final match.

BS Web Team 

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls

The pro kabaddi 2018 winner will be decided on December 5 when Bengaluru bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Final of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season six in Mumbai. When the two teams last met in Qualifier 1, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants by 12 points. In that match, the raiding combo of Bengaluru Bulls was quite successful in breaking the best defensive combination of Parvesh and Sunil and helped their side reach the final. Pro kabaddi 2018 top raider Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 raid points which played crucial role in Bulls' win. Gujarat fought back in the Qualifier 2 to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash.

Can Sunil-Parvesh recover against high flying Pawan-Rohit in Pro Kabaddi 2018 final?

The PKL 2018 final will see the clash between best raiding unit and best defensive team of this season. Gujarat currently are 2nd in average tackle points scored per match. Only U Mumba average more tackle points per match than them. The defence combo of Parvesh and Sunil are in the list of top 5 defenders for Pro kabaddi 2018. After initial hiccups, Sunil-Parvesh put up brilliant show and never allowed UP raiders to take the match away from them. But it will interesting to see how they tame Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar in the final. Pawan Sehrawat especially dominated the combo and won his head to head battle against both of them 3-0.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha final: Probable seven

Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Bengaluru Bulls
Ruturaj Koravi Right Corner Raju Lal Chaudhari
K. Prapanjan Right In Rohit Kumar ©
Sunil Kumar © Right Cover Ashish Sangwan
Sachin Center Pawan Sehrawat
Parvesh Bhainswal Left Cover Mahender Singh
Rohit Gulia Left In Sumit Singh
Sachin Vittala Left Corner Amit Sheoran

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head

Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls have played thrice before with both sides winning 1 game each and one match ending in a tie. The tie came when the two teams met in Inter Zone action in Pro Kabaddi 2018. The match finished 30-30
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY