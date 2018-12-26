Pro Kabaddi 2018: How Patna Pirates can qualify for PKL 2018 playoff?

In the fag end of (PKL 2018) the race for a playoff spot is getting more interesting with each match. For Zone A, the teams that qualified for playoffs are U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, who topped the group with 88 points and one match to play. The table-topper of both the zones can through to the final if they manage to win the qualifier and if they lost they will get a second chance to make to the final through eliminator.

For the first time, defending champion Patna Pirates are on the verge of getting eliminated from the Pro Kabaddi League in the group stage. As of now, Patna Pirates have 55 points in 21 matches and they are placed at the third spot in Zone B after Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors who already qualified for the playoffs. Patna Pirates have to play only one match and that too against Zone A table topper Gujarat Fortunegiants, whose defender and raiders are in excellent form and it will be a tough task for Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates to win that match. Patna Pirates' journey in have not been good given their defenders not able to click in unison. The team are heavily depended on star raider Pardeep Narwal and there is no support from any raider such as Deepak Narwal, Manjeet and Vijay Malik.

How Patna Pirates can qualify for the playoffs



Patna Pirates need to win or settle for a tie against Gujarat to qualify for playoffs. Patna Pirates can qualify for the Pro kabaddi playoffs even though they lost their last league game encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants if UP Yoddha lost their last league games. Patna Pirates need a draw against Gujarat to finish 3rd in Zone B.

Zone B points table





Team Matches played Won Lost Tie Score Difference Points Bengaluru Bulls 20 12 6 2 102 72 Bengal Warriors 20 11 7 2 12 64 Patna Pirates 21 9 10 2 -28 55 U.P. Yoddha 21 7 10 4 -61 52 Telugu Titans 22 8 13 1 -55 51 Tamil Thalaivas 22 5 13 4 -70 42

UP Yoddha lifted their game in last few matches as they defeated Patna Pirates and U Mumba comprehensively in previous two games. Now UP Yoddha will play against the Bengal Warriors in their last league games and if they manage to win they will have 58 points.