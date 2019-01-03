Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Qualifier 2

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi season six (PKL 2018), the second finalist will be decided when UP Yoddha will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in Qualifier 2 at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. UP Yoddha are coming into the match with an 8 match unbeaten record while Gujarat Fortunegiants lost in Qualifier 1 to Bengaluru Bulls by 12 points. The loss to Bengaluru ended a 6-match unbeaten run of Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi 2018. In the head to head comparisons, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an edge as they have won one out of two matches played while one ended in a draw. Gujarat Fortunegiants must bring the Sunil-Parvesh combination back to their original position so that they strengthen the defence. On the other hand, UP Yoddha left corner Nitesh Kumar will be 100 tackle points as he is just 6 tackle points away to become first player to do so in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.



Pro Kabaddi 2018, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live streaming

Date and Day: January 3, 2019 and Thursday

Time: 8 p.m. IST

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.

