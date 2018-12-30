Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in today's first playoff match

The playoff matches of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will kick start with U Mumba vs UP Yoddha encounter (Eliminator 1), while in the Eliminator 2 Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengal Warriors at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoff, Eliminator 1: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha



Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba and UP Yoddha led by Rishank Devadiga have faced each other 3 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far with U Mumba winning 2 and one match was won by UP. Two of these meetings came in Pro Kabaddi 2018 with both teams winning a game each. In PKL 2018, U Mumba won the first match by 17 points against UP while in the second meeting UP Yoddha defeated Mumba 34-32 in a must-win game for them to keep their playoffs hope alive. In today’s first Eliminator 1, it will be interesting to see the battle between Mumba star raider Siddharth Desai and UP’s dependable defender Nitesh Kumar. The winner of Eliminator 1 will lock horns with the winner of Eliminator 2 on December 31.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoffs, Eliminator 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors



In Eliminator 2, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengal Warriors at 9 pm IST in Kochi. In the head-to-head comparison, both teams won 5 matches each with one ended in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, however, Bengal Warriors have lost both their encounters to Dabang Delhi and they weren’t very close as the margin was at least 6 points. The main reason behind their defeat is Maninder Singh’s form against Delhi. Maninder Singh’s average is almost 10 raid points while only 7.5 against Delhi. He also has a raid SR of just 45 against them as compared to the season raid SR of 55. Delhi are one of the few teams that he hasn’t scored a Super 10 against. In PKL 2018, he has 12 failed raids against Delhi in 2 matches, which is his most against any team.

