Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls in playoff

On Day 71 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi season six (PKL 2018), the Qualifier 1 will be played between table toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls, while the in the Eliminator 3, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.



Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoffs, Qualifier 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls



In the Qualifier 1, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 8 p.m. (IST). The winner of this match will qualify for the Pro Kabaddi Final which will be played on December 5, while the loser will get another chance and play the Qualifier 2 on December 3 against the winner of Eliminator 3. Talking about today’s clash between the table toppers of Zone A and B, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage given they have a good balance of raiders and defenders, who performed consistently in the league stage. Also in the head-to-head comparisons, Gujarat won one match against Bengaluru out of two matches played while one match ended in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, when the two teams clashed the match ended in 30-30 tie. Sachin was the only raider in that match who had a Super 10. For Bengaluru, was their best raider, scoring 8 raid points while Rohit Kumar scored 6 raid points.



Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoff, Eliminator 3: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi



After winning their respective Eliminator matches, UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi will lock horns at 9 p.m. IST in Kochi. UP Yoddha have won the two matches played against Dabang Delhi. In the Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha win by a narrow margin of 2 points. The raiding unit of both the teams dominated in a league match as they scored four Super 10s which is a record in Prashanth Kumar Rai (11 raid points) and Shrikant Jadhav (12 raid points) had Super 10s for Yoddha. For Delhi, both Naveen Kumar (12 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (10 raid points) had Super 10s.



