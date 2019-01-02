Pro Kabaddi 2018: Can UP Yoddha stop Gujarat Fortunegaints in Qualifier 2?

After putting a superb performance in Eliminator 1 and 3, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in Qualifier 2 in Mumbai. UP Yoddha, who performed badly in their home leg (Greater Noida) were on the verge of exit qualified for the playoffs by defeating Patna Pirates and U Mumba in the league stage and grabbing crucial points. In the Eliminator 1, UP kept the pressure on U Mumba from start by taking a lead and finally won the game which can be termed as biggest upset of

Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, came into the playoffs high on confidence after topping the table of Zone A. However, their defence and raiding department failed to impress in the Qualifer 1 as Bengaluru Bulls outperformed in both the departments to register a final berth.

UP Yoddha Team news



After making to playoffs, UP Yoddha had a dream run winning the two Eliminators. In the match against U Mumba the defence dominated the proceedings by making 18 successful tackles while in the Eliminator match against Dabang Delhi, the defence was once again played well but this time the raiders were dominated scoring 26 raid points. This was UP Yoddha’s 2nd best raiding performance in

In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Prashanth is the top raider for UP with 139 raid points after overtaking Shrikant Jadhav by 5 raid points. He has probably been the most important raider in their unit and has been their most consistent raider. During UP’s 8 game unbeaten run, he has scored 65 raid points, averaging 8.1 raid points per match. However, Prashanth Rai is a left raider and Gujarat right defence seems to be more dangerous with Parvesh Bhainswal at left-cover, Sunil at right-cover and Ruturaj at right-corner.

How UP captain will be crucial against Gujarat Fortunegiants



Looking at Gujarat’s strong right defence, right raider could play a decisive role in disturbing the combination of Gujarat. Rishank has scored 55% (54/99) of his total raid points in the left side of the court. has also found some good form during the final stretch of the season. Rishank has scored 27 raid points in last 4 games at an average of 6.8 raid points per game, which is equal to Prashanth’s raid points tally in last 4 matches. He supported Prashanth well with 8 raid points against Dabang Delhi.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha: Probable seven





Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs U.P. Yoddha Ruturaj Koravi Right Corner Nitesh Kumar K. Prapanjan Right In Rishank Devadiga © Sunil Kumar © Right Cover Narender Sachin Center Shrikant Jadhav Parvesh Bhainswal Left Cover Jeeva Kumar Rohit Gulia Left In Prashanth Kumar Rai Hadi Oshtorak Left Corner Sachin Kumar

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha head to head



In the head-to-head comparison, Gujarat have an edge as they are undefeated in 2 matches played against UP Yoddha. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, when the two teams met in an Inter-Zone match Gujarat Fortunegiants emerged victorious with an scoreline of 37-22.



