PKL 2019, Bengal vs Bengaluru preview: Battle between Maninder and Pawan

In Match 24 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. are clearly not missing Surjeet Singh or Ran Singh in as their new corners Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have made a terrific start to the season. Baldev scored back-to-back HIGH 5s in the first two games and is currently the second leading tackle point scorer in Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 16 tackle points. On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls' defence has received good contributions from their three main defenders in While Mahender Singh leads the way with 12 tackle points, Amit Sheoran (7 tackle points) and Ashish Sangwan (5 tackle points) have also made their presence felt.

Maninder Singh feasted on the Bengaluru defence in PKL 2018 averaging 15 raid points per game against them.

He had a better average against no other team last season. He had an astonishing raid strike rate of 80 against them and scored Super 10s in all 3 matches against them last season. With Bengaluru having largely the same team as last season, he will fancy playing them again.

Maninder Singh vs – PKL 6 Season Mts Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10 PKL 6 3 47 15.7 80 3

Pawan Sehrawat finally scored his first Super 10 of this season in Bengaluru Bulls’ third match, which they ended up winning against U Mumba. Pawan Sehrawat started slow, but was magnificent in the second half as he breached U Mumba’s defence consistently. Last year, in the first 3 matches he had already scored 40 raid points with 2 Super 10s. However, he still excells in the final 10 minutes of the matches where he has a raid strike rate of 75 and is just overall better in the 2nd half.

Pawan Sehrawat Phase Wise – PKL 2019 Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 11 5 45 11-20 9 3 33 21-30 14 8 57 31-40 16 12 75

Head to head, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru have won seven match each. However, Bengal Warriors have dominated this rivalry in recent times. Bengal Warriors won all 3 games against Bengaluru Bulls last season and completed the clean sweep.

Overall: Matches – 14 | Bengal Warriors – 7 | Bengaluru Bulls – 7 | Tie – 0



Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details



Date and Day: August 3, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Bengal vs Bengaluru Bulls will be available on Hotstar in various languages.