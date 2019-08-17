PKL 2019, Bengal vs Delhi preview: Battle of best raiding units this season

In Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Both and have one of the most consistent raiding units in PKL 7. Both the team are in the top 3 for the highest average points per game ( – 2nd and – 3rd). Among all the teams, these two teams have one of the lowest raid failure % in the season



Key battles for Maninder Singh



Maninder Singh will have to face Ravinder Pahal against whom he struggled in PKL 2018. Maninder Singh was behind in the head to head in PKL 6. He was 1 – 6 against Pahal last season. Ravinder Pahal has been successful using the Thigh Hold skill to the maximum effect getting Maninder out seven times.

Ravinder Pahal successful tackles vs Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Tackles Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Back Hold Block 11 2 7 1 1

Maninder and Joginder Narwal are also a great battle to watch out for. Maninder edges out to Joginder 6 – 5 in their head to head. It is a direct clash as Maninder being a right raider will face Joginder at the left corner. Most of Maninder’s success has come through his escape skills. But Joginder Narwal has been able to trap Maninder using his Ankle hold 4 times in his 5 successful tackles against him.

Joginder Narwal successful tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Tackles Ankle Hold Back Hold 5 4 1

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have won six out of 12 matches and Bengal Warriors have won five while one ended in a tie.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi Result PKL 6, Eliminator 2 28 39 Dabang Delhi won by 11 points PKL 6, Match122 31 37 Dabang Delhi won by 6 points PKL 6, Match 27 30 39 Dabang Delhi won by 9 points PKL 5, Match 66 31 31 Match Tied PKL 4, Match 50 20 41 Dabang Delhi won by 21 points

August 17, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Delhi will be available on Hotstar in various languages.