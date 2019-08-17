PKL 2019, Bengal vs Delhi preview: Battle of best raiding units this season

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 41 preview: Gujarat in desperate need of win against Bengal
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 38 preview: Baldev Singh key for Bengal's defence
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Mumbai Preview: Can Bengal defence put up a good show?
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Pune: Can Maninder Singh takes his team to win today?
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Bengaluru preview: Battle between Maninder and Pawan
-
In Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Both Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi have one of the most consistent raiding units in PKL 7. Both the team are in the top 3 for the highest average points per game (Bengal Warriors – 2nd and Dabang Delhi – 3rd). Among all the teams, these two teams have one of the lowest raid failure % in the season
Key battles for Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh will have to face Ravinder Pahal against whom he struggled in PKL 2018. Maninder Singh was behind in the head to head in PKL 6. He was 1 – 6 against Pahal last season. Ravinder Pahal has been successful using the Thigh Hold skill to the maximum effect getting Maninder out seven times.
|Ravinder Pahal successful tackles vs Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Tackles
|Ankle Hold
|Thigh Hold
|Back Hold
|Block
|11
|2
|7
|1
|1
|Joginder Narwal successful tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Tackles
|Ankle Hold
|Back Hold
|5
|4
|1
Head to head, Dabang Delhi have won six out of 12 matches and Bengal Warriors have won five while one ended in a tie.
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Dabang Delhi
|Result
|PKL 6, Eliminator 2
|28
|39
|Dabang Delhi won by 11 points
|PKL 6, Match122
|31
|37
|Dabang Delhi won by 6 points
|PKL 6, Match 27
|30
|39
|Dabang Delhi won by 9 points
|PKL 5, Match 66
|31
|31
|Match Tied
|PKL 4, Match 50
|20
|41
|Dabang Delhi won by 21 points
Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi broadcast details
Date and Day: August 17, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Delhi will be available on Hotstar in various languages.