JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Thalaivas vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raiders heavy teams
Business Standard

PKL 2019, Bengal vs Delhi preview: Battle of best raiding units this season

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have won six out of 12 matches and Bengal Warriors have won five while one ended in a tie

BS Web Team 

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, PKl 2019
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

In Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Both Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi have one of the most consistent raiding units in PKL 7. Both the team are in the top 3 for the highest average points per game (Bengal Warriors – 2nd and Dabang Delhi – 3rd). Among all the teams, these two teams have one of the lowest raid failure % in the season

Key battles for Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh will have to face Ravinder Pahal against whom he struggled in PKL 2018. Maninder Singh was behind in the head to head in PKL 6. He was 1 – 6 against Pahal last season. Ravinder Pahal has been successful using the Thigh Hold skill to the maximum effect getting Maninder out seven times.

Ravinder Pahal successful tackles vs Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
Successful Tackles Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Back Hold Block
11 2 7 1 1
Maninder and Joginder Narwal are also a great battle to watch out for. Maninder edges out to Joginder 6 – 5 in their head to head. It is a direct clash as Maninder being a right raider will face Joginder at the left corner. Most of Maninder’s success has come through his escape skills. But Joginder Narwal has been able to trap Maninder using his Ankle hold 4 times in his 5 successful tackles against him.

Joginder Narwal successful tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
Successful Tackles Ankle Hold Back Hold
5 4 1
Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi head to head

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have won six out of 12 matches and Bengal Warriors have won five while one ended in a tie.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi Result
PKL 6, Eliminator 2 28 39 Dabang Delhi won by 11 points
PKL 6, Match122 31 37 Dabang Delhi won by 6 points
PKL 6, Match 27 30 39 Dabang Delhi won by 9 points
PKL 5, Match 66 31 31 Match Tied
PKL 4, Match 50 20 41 Dabang Delhi won by 21 points

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi broadcast details

Date and Day: August 17, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Delhi will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY