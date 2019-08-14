PKL 2019, Match 41 preview: Gujarat in desperate need of win against Bengal

In an attempt to get their VIVO campaign back on track, take on in the 41st match of the league at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Despite having a dream start to the league, Fortunegiants are in a pickle as they have not won a single match in their last four outings. played a tie against Telugu Titans in their previous match and will look to take advantage of Gujarat Fortunegiants’ recent form.

Gujarat need a win and they need it soon else they will be in huge trouble. They have failed to do so in four matches and their weaknesses have been exposed. A team like will look to exploit that and fancy their chances against them. Bengal have a strong defence and Gujarat will not an easy run against them.

vs Bengal Warriors

Date and Day: August 14, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 7:30 pm IST

The vs Bengal Warriors will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Warriors will be available on Hotstar in various languages.PKL 2019, Match 36 preview