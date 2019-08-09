PKL 2019, Bengal vs Mumbai Preview: Can Bengal defence put up a good show?

-
In Match 32 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on U Mumba at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Bengal Warriors have come into PKL 2019 with a fantastic raiding unit led by their star raider Maninder Singh. It’s not a one man show in the raid unit for Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi 2019 as Maninder has been well supported by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan. For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh has been their lead raider this season and kicked off his campaign with a Super 10 in the first match. But has not been able to keep up with the same level of performance. Abhishek in the first 3 matches averaged 7.3 raid points per match. But in the last 3 matches he has averaged only 4.3 raid points per match.
Player Battle: Maninder vs Sandeep Narwal
Sandeep Narwal has troubled Maninder Singh quite enough and he has a better head to head score against him. Sandeep Narwal has tackled Maninder seven times, of which three have come through blocks. Sandeep Narwal’s 6 of 7 successful tackles against Maninder came ahead of the baulk line. Not to forget, all his tackle points this season have come ahead of the baulk line. With Sandeep Narwal moving out of his position to create aggressive tackles and Maninder being in top form this season, this would be a mouthwatering clash to watch out for.
|Sandeep Narwal Successful Tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (PKL)
|Successful Tackle
|Block
|Chain
|Dash
|Thigh Hold
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
Bengal Warriors Vs U Mumba head to head
Head to head, U Mumba have a clear advantage as they won 10 out of 11 matches.
Head to head in last five meetings
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|U Mumba
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 102
|20
|31
|U Mumba won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 64
|31
|37
|U Mumba won by 6 points
|PKL 4, Match 47
|31
|27
|Bengal Warriors won by 4 points
|PKL4, Match 16
|18
|26
|U Mumba won by 8 points
|PKL 3, Semifinal 2
|29
|41
|U Mumba won by 12 points
Bengal Warriors Vs U Mumba live streaming details
Date and Day: August 9, 2019, Friday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengal vs Mumbai will be available on Hotstar in various languages.