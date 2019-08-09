PKL 2019, Bengal vs Mumbai Preview: Can Bengal defence put up a good show?

In Match 32 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. have come into with a fantastic raiding unit led by their star raider Maninder Singh. It’s not a one man show in the raid unit for in Pro Kabaddi 2019 as Maninder has been well supported by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan. For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh has been their lead raider this season and kicked off his campaign with a Super 10 in the first match. But has not been able to keep up with the same level of performance. Abhishek in the first 3 matches averaged 7.3 raid points per match. But in the last 3 matches he has averaged only 4.3 raid points per match.

Player Battle: Maninder vs Sandeep Narwal



Sandeep Narwal has troubled Maninder Singh quite enough and he has a better head to head score against him. Sandeep Narwal has tackled Maninder seven times, of which three have come through blocks. Sandeep Narwal’s 6 of 7 successful tackles against Maninder came ahead of the baulk line. Not to forget, all his tackle points this season have come ahead of the baulk line. With Sandeep Narwal moving out of his position to create aggressive tackles and Maninder being in top form this season, this would be a mouthwatering clash to watch out for.

Sandeep Narwal Successful Tackles vs. Maninder Singh – Skill wise (PKL) Successful Tackle Block Chain Dash Thigh Hold 7 3 2 1 1

Head to head, have a clear advantage as they won 10 out of 11 matches.

Head to head in last five meetings





Match No. Bengal Warriors U Mumba Result PKL 6, Match 102 20 31 U Mumba won by 11 points PKL 5, Match 64 31 37 U Mumba won by 6 points PKL 4, Match 47 31 27 Bengal Warriors won by 4 points PKL4, Match 16 18 26 U Mumba won by 8 points PKL 3, Semifinal 2 29 41 U Mumba won by 12 points

August 9, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 7:30 pm IST



