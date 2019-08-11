PKL 2019, Match 37 preview: Can Siddharth takes Titans to their 1st win?

In Match 37 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Eka Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday. had a great start of PKL 2019, winning first three matches. Meanwhile, they lost their last three encounters. But their raiding unit has been consistent throughout Pro Kabaddi 2019, except the match against U Mumba where they scored only 10 raid points. On the other hand, Telugu Titans’ captain Abozar Mighani has had his worst start to a PKL season. He has been able to get only 9 tackle points out of the 27 tackles he has attempted.

Battle to watch out for: Siddharth Desai vs cover combination of Sunil-Parvesh



The head-to-head contest between Siddharth Desai and Sunil-Parvesh is even at 7-7 in Pro Kabaddi so far. Siddharth Desai has been tackled most ahead of the baulk line this season (19 of his 31 unsuccessful raids). With Sunil-Parvesh combined having more successful tackles ahead of the baulk line (15 of their 23 successful tackles) this season, the battle gets heated up when the cover combination faces Siddharth Desai.

Siddharth Desai - Raid Performance in Pro Kabaddi 2019 First 5 Matches Vs Last Match 37% Successful Raid% 47% 40% Failed Raid% 26% 41 Raid SR 58

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a clear advantage as they won both the encounters played between the two teams.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Telugu Titans Result PKL 6, Match 100 29 27 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 2 points PKL 5, Match 31 29 19 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 10 points

August 11, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Titans will be available on Hotstar in various languages.