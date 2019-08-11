JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Match 36 preview: Haryana look to continue their winning streak
Business Standard

PKL 2019, Match 37 preview: Can Siddharth takes Titans to their 1st win?

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a clear advantage as they won both the encounters played between the two teams

BS Web Team 

Desai brothers, PKL 2019
The Desai brothers Suraj and Siddharth seen performing their best against Dabang Delhi

In Match 37 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Eka Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Gujarat Fortunegiants had a great start of PKL 2019, winning first three matches. Meanwhile, they lost their last three encounters. But their raiding unit has been consistent throughout Pro Kabaddi 2019, except the match against U Mumba where they scored only 10 raid points. On the other hand, Telugu Titans’ captain Abozar Mighani has had his worst start to a PKL season. He has been able to get only 9 tackle points out of the 27 tackles he has attempted.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here

Battle to watch out for: Siddharth Desai vs cover combination of Sunil-Parvesh

The head-to-head contest between Siddharth Desai and Sunil-Parvesh is even at 7-7 in Pro Kabaddi so far. Siddharth Desai has been tackled most ahead of the baulk line this season (19 of his 31 unsuccessful raids). With Sunil-Parvesh combined having more successful tackles ahead of the baulk line (15 of their 23 successful tackles) this season, the battle gets heated up when the cover combination faces Siddharth Desai.

Siddharth Desai - Raid Performance in Pro Kabaddi 2019
First 5 Matches Vs Last Match
37% Successful Raid% 47%
40% Failed Raid% 26%
41 Raid SR 58

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans head to head

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a clear advantage as they won both the encounters played between the two teams.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Telugu Titans Result
PKL 6, Match 100 29 27 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 2 points
PKL 5, Match 31 29 19 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 10 points

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans live streaming details

Date and Day: August 11, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Titans will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sun, August 11 2019. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY