Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Naveen Kumar break Pardeep Narwal's record today?

In Match 131 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Dehli will take on U Mumba at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Friday. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has played a major part in the team’s success this season. He has scored 256 raid points, third highest by a raider, and has contributed to 55.7 per cent of the team’s raid points.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Highest Raid Point Contribution - PKL 7
|Raider
|% Contribution
|Pardeep Narwal
|67.5%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|64.8%
|Naveen Kumar
|55.7%
Naveen has scored 19 Super 10s, which is joint most SUPER 10s for a season, along with Pardeep Narwal. He is just one SUPER 10 away from breaking the record. Among all the teams, Naveen has the third lowest raid point average against U Mumba and the second lowest raid strike rate against U Mumba.
|
Naveen Kumar's Lowest Avg. Raid Points vs. Opponent -
PKL 7
|
Naveen Kumar's Lowest Raid SR vs. Opponent
- PKL 7
|Opponent
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Opponent
|Raid SR
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|7.4
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|46
|Haryana Steelers
|8.6
|U Mumba
|50
|U Mumba
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|55
Naveen Kumar vs Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh
Naveen Kumar has a good head to head record against both Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh in PKL. In the first match against U Mumba this season, Naveen Kumar had a good outing leading (head to head) 4 – 1 against Fazel and 2 – 0 against Surinder Singh.
|Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL
|Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL 7
|Raider
|Head-to-Head
|Defender
|Raider
|Head-to-Head
|Defender
|Naveen Kumar
|6
|4
|Fazel Atrachali
|Naveen Kumar
|4
|1
|Fazel Atrachali
|Naveen Kumar
|8
|2
|Surinder Singh
|Naveen Kumar
|2
|0
|Surinder Singh
Least Super 10s conceded
U Mumba have proved to be a stumbling block for most of the raiding units this season. The team have conceded only 5 SUPER 10s this season which is the least by any team. Out of the 5 SUPER 10s conceded, two were against Pawan Sehrawat and one against Naveen Kumar.
|Least SUPER 10s conceded by a Team - PKL 7
|Team
|SUPER 10s conceded
|U Mumba
|5
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11