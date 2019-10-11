JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Ind vs SA 2nd test: Mayank's ton, Kohli's 50 help India to 273/3 on Day 1
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Naveen Kumar break Pardeep Narwal's record today?

Naveen has scored 19 Super 10s,the joint highest SUPER 10s for a season, along with Pardeep Narwal

BS Web Team 

Naveen Kumar, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, PKL 2019
File photo: Naveen Kumar in action against U Mumba

In Match 131 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Dehli will take on U Mumba at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Friday. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has played a major part in the team’s success this season. He has scored 256 raid points, third highest by a raider, and has contributed to 55.7 per cent of the team’s raid points.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Highest Raid Point Contribution - PKL 7
Raider % Contribution
Pardeep Narwal 67.5%
Pawan Sehrawat 64.8%
Naveen Kumar 55.7%

Naveen has scored 19 Super 10s, which is joint most SUPER 10s for a season, along with Pardeep Narwal. He is just one SUPER 10 away from breaking the record. Among all the teams, Naveen has the third lowest raid point average against U Mumba and the second lowest raid strike rate against U Mumba.

Naveen Kumar's Lowest Avg. Raid Points vs. Opponent -
PKL 7		 Naveen Kumar's Lowest Raid SR vs. Opponent
- PKL 7
Opponent Avg. Raid Pts Opponent Raid SR
Gujarat Fortunegiants 7.4 Gujarat Fortunegiants 46
Haryana Steelers 8.6 U Mumba 50
U Mumba 9 Bengaluru Bulls 55

Naveen Kumar vs Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh

Naveen Kumar has a good head to head record against both Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh in PKL. In the first match against U Mumba this season, Naveen Kumar had a good outing leading (head to head) 4 – 1 against Fazel and 2 – 0 against Surinder Singh.

Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL 7
Raider Head-to-Head Defender Raider Head-to-Head Defender
Naveen Kumar 6 4 Fazel Atrachali Naveen Kumar 4 1 Fazel Atrachali
Naveen Kumar 8 2 Surinder Singh Naveen Kumar 2 0 Surinder Singh

Least Super 10s conceded

U Mumba have proved to be a stumbling block for most of the raiding units this season. The team have conceded only 5 SUPER 10s this season which is the least by any team. Out of the 5 SUPER 10s conceded, two were against Pawan Sehrawat and one against Naveen Kumar.

Least SUPER 10s conceded by a Team - PKL 7
Team SUPER 10s conceded
U Mumba 5
Gujarat Fortunegiants 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11

First Published: Fri, October 11 2019. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY