Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Naveen Kumar break Pardeep Narwal's record today?

In Match 131 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Dehli will take on at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Friday. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has played a major part in the team’s success this season. He has scored 256 raid points, third highest by a raider, and has contributed to 55.7 per cent of the team’s raid points.

Highest Raid Point Contribution - PKL 7 Raider % Contribution Pardeep Narwal 67.5% Pawan Sehrawat 64.8% Naveen Kumar 55.7%

Naveen has scored 19 Super 10s, which is joint most SUPER 10s for a season, along with Pardeep Narwal. He is just one SUPER 10 away from breaking the record. Among all the teams, Naveen has the third lowest raid point average against and the second lowest raid strike rate against

Naveen Kumar's Lowest Avg. Raid Points vs. Opponent -

PKL 7 Naveen Kumar's Lowest Raid SR vs. Opponent

- PKL 7 Opponent Avg. Raid Pts Opponent Raid SR Gujarat Fortunegiants 7.4 Gujarat Fortunegiants 46 Haryana Steelers 8.6 U Mumba 50 U Mumba 9 Bengaluru Bulls 55

Naveen Kumar has a good head to head record against both Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh in PKL. In the first match against U Mumba this season, Naveen Kumar had a good outing leading (head to head) 4 – 1 against Fazel and 2 – 0 against Surinder Singh.

Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL Naveen Kumar H2H – PKL 7 Raider Head-to-Head Defender Raider Head-to-Head Defender Naveen Kumar 6 4 Fazel Atrachali Naveen Kumar 4 1 Fazel Atrachali Naveen Kumar 8 2 Surinder Singh Naveen Kumar 2 0 Surinder Singh

U Mumba have proved to be a stumbling block for most of the raiding units this season. The team have conceded only 5 SUPER 10s this season which is the least by any team. Out of the 5 SUPER 10s conceded, two were against Pawan Sehrawat and one against Naveen Kumar.