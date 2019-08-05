PKL 2019, Delhi vs Jaipur preview: Naveen looks to top raiders leaderboard

In Match 27 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their unbeaten run, when they take on at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Jaipur came up with a strategy of minimizing the failed raids which helped them to maintain their winning streak. On the other hand, Delhi banking of their defenders – Joginder Narwal and Saeid Ghaffari – to score crucial tackle points. Delhi are currently averaging 8.5 tackle points per match which is the 2nd lowest among all teams at the moment in A large portion of these tackle points are being scored by Delhi’s captain Joginder Narwal who has been their most consistent performer. Saeid Ghaffari too has been good since permanently replacing Anil Kumar in the left cover position.

Until Pawan Sehrawat’s record-breaking performance against Bengal Warriors on Saturday, Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has been by far the top raider in Pro Kabaddi 2019. He was leading the charts with 41 raid points, including 3 Super 10s, and will look to reclaim his lead on Monday when he faces the Only Pawan Sehrawat has scored more raid points than Naveen Kumar this season. The only match where Naveen Kumar has failed to get a Super 10 was the one against Tamil Thalaivas. He has gotten his raid points across the mat using his speed and footwork.

Most Raid Points - Pro Kabaddi 2019 Raider Matches Raid Points Pawan Sehrawat 4 57 Naveen Kumar 4 41 Maninder Singh 4 40

vs head to head

Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight advantage as they won seven out of 14 matches while two matches ended in a tie.

Match No. Jaipur Pink Panthers Result PKL 6, Match 121 37 37 Tie PKL 6, Match 89 48 35 Dabang Delhi won by 13 points PKL 6, Match 58 40 29 Dabang Delhi won by 11 points PKL 5, Match 118 35 34 Dabang Delhi won by 1 point PKL 5, Match 82 25 36 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 11 points PKL 5, Match 3 30 26 Dabang Delhi won by 4 points

August 5, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 7:30 pm IST



