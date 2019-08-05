PKL 2019, Delhi vs Jaipur preview: Naveen looks to top raiders leaderboard

-
In Match 27 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to continue their unbeaten run, when they take on Dabang Delhi at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Jaipur came up with a strategy of minimizing the failed raids which helped them to maintain their winning streak. On the other hand, Delhi banking of their defenders – Joginder Narwal and Saeid Ghaffari – to score crucial tackle points. Delhi are currently averaging 8.5 tackle points per match which is the 2nd lowest among all teams at the moment in PKL 2019. A large portion of these tackle points are being scored by Delhi’s captain Joginder Narwal who has been their most consistent performer. Saeid Ghaffari too has been good since permanently replacing Anil Kumar in the left cover position.
Naveen Kumar look to top the raiders leaderboard in Pro Kabaddi 2019
Until Pawan Sehrawat’s record-breaking performance against Bengal Warriors on Saturday, Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has been by far the top raider in Pro Kabaddi 2019. He was leading the charts with 41 raid points, including 3 Super 10s, and will look to reclaim his lead on Monday when he faces the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Only Pawan Sehrawat has scored more raid points than Naveen Kumar this season. The only match where Naveen Kumar has failed to get a Super 10 was the one against Tamil Thalaivas. He has gotten his raid points across the mat using his speed and footwork.
|Most Raid Points - Pro Kabaddi 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Pawan Sehrawat
|4
|57
|Naveen Kumar
|4
|41
|Maninder Singh
|4
|40
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head to head
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight advantage as they won seven out of 14 matches while two matches ended in a tie.
Delhi vs Jaipur head to head in last 5 meetings
|Match No.
|Dabang Delhi
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 121
|37
|37
|Tie
|PKL 6, Match 89
|48
|35
|Dabang Delhi won by 13 points
|PKL 6, Match 58
|40
|29
|Dabang Delhi won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 118
|35
|34
|Dabang Delhi won by 1 point
|PKL 5, Match 82
|25
|36
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 3
|30
|26
|Dabang Delhi won by 4 points
Date and Day: August 5, 2019, Monday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Delhi vs Jaipur will be available on Hotstar in various languages.