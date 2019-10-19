Pro Kabaddi 2019 final highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 39-34

In grand finale of Pro Kabaddi 2019, defeated 39-34 at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, on Saturday to lift their maiden PKL title. For Bengal Warriors, their regular captain and star raider Maninder Singh failed to get the fitness due dislocated shoulder. Despite the absence of Maninder, Bengal's raiders led by stand-in captain Mohammad Nabibaksh defied the experienced defensive unit of Nabibaksh scored nine raid points in 13 attempted raids while experienced Jeeva Kumar emerged as a lead defender as he scored 4 tackle points in five attempts.





For Dabang Delhi, Naveen Kumar again emerged as a lone warriors and scored 18 points in 24 attempted raids, despite being warming the bench for nearly 20 minutes in the match. Naveen Kumar scored his 22nd Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi 2019, including 21st consecutive SUPER 10. The support raiders in Chandran Ranjit and Vijay failed to make any impression. The defenders also conceded too many fail tackle with experienced Ravindra Pahal and Joginder Pahal looked out of sort





