Consistent performer: Why Naveen Kumar may be the next big Pro Kabaddi star

has stormed into the final of Pro Kabaddi 2019, their first in PKL history, all thanks to a brilliant team work. The raiders and defender have contributed immensely to the team's success. Delhi’s dominance this season was easily visible during home leg, when they won all their matches and moved to the top of the points table and finished the league stage at the top.

Among raiders, Naveen Kumar was emerged as steller performer for the team. The jerky footwork of Naveen's has enabled him to collect touch points and never tackled by the ankle hold so far. The 19-year old raider has scored Super 10 in almost every match, 21 out of 22 matches. He also smashed his debut season record of 172 raid points as he scored 283 raid points at an average of 12.9.

Naveen Kumar – PKL Season Matches Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR PKL 6 22 172 8 7.8 56 PKL 7 22 283 21 12.9 63

He also holds the record of scoring most raid points in the first 10 minutes of the match. The teenage sensation of Pro Kabaddi 2019 also broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of 9 consecutive Super 10s and now he is on a run of 20 consecutive Super 10, which is almost impossible for the raider to break in the near future.

Most Raid Points in 1-10 mins - PKL 2019 Raider Raid Points Naveen Kumar 80 Pawan Sehrawat 79 Siddharth Desai 63

Naveen also proved his mettle in the pressure situations. He has a minimum raid strike rate of 75 in both Do-or-Die raids as well as Super Tackle Situations.

Naveen Kumar Raid Points Breakup Best Raid SR in Super Tackles (minimum 25 raids) Raid Points Raid SR Raider Raid SR In DoD Raids 36 78 Naveen Kumar 85 In Super Tackles 73 85 Pawan Sehrawat 84 Other Raids 174 55 Vikas Kandola 78

Naveen is the only raider among the top 5 raiders to have had zero failed raids in a match. He has not just done it once but in four matches this season. Among raiders who have made a minimum of 200 raids this season Naveen Kumar has the least failed raid percentage.