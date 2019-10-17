From Pawan Sehrawat to Naveen Kumar, top five raiders in pro Kabaddi 2019

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 has entered its twilight stage, with the grand final to be played between and on Friday (October 19). Interestingly, PKL will have a new winner whatever be the result, with both teams playing their first final in Pro Kabaddi history. The final will be played at Eka Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad and the PKL final will start at 8:00 pm.

The final itself is testimony to the competitive nature of season seven that saw favourites stumble while young stars scripted new records. Three-time champions failed to reach the playoff stages despite another stellar season for Pardeep Narwal while pre-season favourites Tamil Thalaivas’ poor run reminded everyone how Kabaddi is a team sport and not just about a group of talented individuals.

Though Pawan Sehrawat was able to take his team, Bengaluru Bulls, to the playoffs but a combined effort by stopped defending champions surge. Pawan’s one man heroics was stopped with some brilliant tactical move while Naveen Kumar managed to score his 21st Super 10 and registered his name in the record book



Here are the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019:



Pawan Sehrawat



Pawan Sehrawat from the start of this season has been the backbone to the team’s success. Pawan Sehrawat this season has been the best in all domains except for the most SUPER 10s. Pawan had a raid strike rate above 70 in all phases except one. Also he was exceptional in the last 10 minutes scoring more than 100 raid points. He ended his journey with 339 raid points in 24 matches.

Pardeep Narwal



Pardeep Narwal has also emerged as a lone warrior for his team, He warmed the benches for nearly 17 minutes out of 40 minutes of play as no other raider was near to revive him. Even though, he broke many records. He bettered his previous best of nine consecutive Super 10s with 11. He became first raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi 2019 history to complete 1,100 points. He even equaled his record of 34 raid points in a match after Pawan Sehrawat broke his record with 39 raid points in a match. In 22 matches, Pardeep scored 302 raid points.

Naveen Kumar



Naveen Kumar has been the lead raider for He is among the top 5 raiders in raid points, average raid points, Raid strike rate (minimum 50 raids) and most importantly leads in number of SUPER 10s this season.

Naveen Kumar’s 283 raid points has contributed to 55.6% of the team’s raid points. His raid point contribution is also 3rd highest by a raider this season. He has been the record breaker this season and has broken Pardeep Narwal’s two records of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a season (Naveen Kumar – 20 consecutive SUPER 10s) and also the most SUPER 10s scored in a season (Naveen Kumar – 21 SUPER 10s).

Maninder Singh



Maninder Singh is one among the only five raiders to score 200-plus raid points and one of the four raiders to average above 10 raid points this season. Maninder’s Do-or-Die raid strike rate of 80 is the 2nd best among raiders to have gone for a minimum of 20 Do-or-Die raids this season.

Highest Average Raid Points in PKL 2019



Pawan Sehrawat: 14.3, Pardeep Narwal: 13.7, Naveen Kumar: 12.8, Maninder Singh: 10.3



Vikas Kandola



Vikas Kandola has been a factor in the team’s wins this season. had a 100 per cent of win record when Vikas Kandola has scored a SUPER 10. Kandola has scored 190 raid points in 20 matches as he missed first few matches due to injury.