PKL 2019, Gujarat vs Pune preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams

In Match 28 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with Puneri Paltan, who won the first match in on Sunday, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Fortunegiants have won most of their matches so far in Pro Kabaddi 2019, largely due to their star defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. However, their star raider Sachin Tanwar has failed to impress. He has scored a total of 16 raid points and is yet to register a Super 10 for the season. In the previous match, Sachin failed to score any raid points as he was tackled three times out of five attempted raids.

Vs Haryana Steelers: Successful Tackles – 9; Unsuccessful Tackles – 15

Vs U Mumba: Successful Tackles – 8; Unsuccessful Tackles – 14

Vs Bengal Warriors: Successful Tackles – 7; Unsuccessful Tackles – 20

Vs Patna Pirates: Successful Tackles – 17; Unsuccessful Tackles – 9

did not have the best of starts to as they lost first three matches. They lost all the matches with a margin greater than or equal to 10 but in their previous match against Patna Pirates their defence was unstoppable. They scored 17 tackle points out of 26 tackles. It was the first match in where Pune defence had more successful tackles than unsuccessful tackles.All the defenders scored at least one tackle point in the win against Patna. Captain Surjeet Singh and Girish led from the front.

Pune Defenders vs Patna – Match 26 PKL 2019 Defender Tackle Points Tackle SR Girish Ernak 4 80 Amit Kumar 4 67 Surjeet Singh 3 100 Manjeet 3 75 Sanket Sawant 2 50 Shubham Shinde 1 33

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have never defeated in Pro Kabaddi history as they lost all the six encounters. In the last meeting against Pune, Gujarat won by 15 points defeating Pune 35 – 20.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Puneri Paltan Result PKL 6, Match 87 35 20 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 15 points PKL 6, Match 39 37 27 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 10 points PKL 6, Match 22 34 28 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 6 points PKL 5, Match 132 23 22 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 1 points PKL 5, Match 122 44 20 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 24 points PKL 5, Match 40 35 21 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 14 points

August 5, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Gujarat vs Pune will be available on Hotstar in various languages.