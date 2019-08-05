PKL 2019, Gujarat vs Pune preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams

-
In Match 28 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Puneri Paltan, who won the first match in PKL 2019 on Sunday, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Fortunegiants have won most of their matches so far in Pro Kabaddi 2019, largely due to their star defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. However, their star raider Sachin Tanwar has failed to impress. He has scored a total of 16 raid points and is yet to register a Super 10 for the season. In the previous match, Sachin failed to score any raid points as he was tackled three times out of five attempted raids.
Puneri Paltan beginning to click as a defensive unit
Puneri Paltan did not have the best of starts to PKL 2019 as they lost first three matches. They lost all the matches with a margin greater than or equal to 10 but in their previous match against Patna Pirates their defence was unstoppable. They scored 17 tackle points out of 26 tackles. It was the first match in PKL 2019 where Pune defence had more successful tackles than unsuccessful tackles.
- Vs Haryana Steelers: Successful Tackles – 9; Unsuccessful Tackles – 15
- Vs U Mumba: Successful Tackles – 8; Unsuccessful Tackles – 14
- Vs Bengal Warriors: Successful Tackles – 7; Unsuccessful Tackles – 20
- Vs Patna Pirates: Successful Tackles – 17; Unsuccessful Tackles – 9
|Pune Defenders vs Patna – Match 26 PKL 2019
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|Girish Ernak
|4
|80
|Amit Kumar
|4
|67
|Surjeet Singh
|3
|100
|Manjeet
|3
|75
|Sanket Sawant
|2
|50
|Shubham Shinde
|1
|33
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan head to head
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have never defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi history as they lost all the six encounters. In the last meeting against Pune, Gujarat won by 15 points defeating Pune 35 – 20.
|Match No.
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Puneri Paltan
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 87
|35
|20
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 15 points
|PKL 6, Match 39
|37
|27
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 10 points
|PKL 6, Match 22
|34
|28
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 6 points
|PKL 5, Match 132
|23
|22
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 1 points
|PKL 5, Match 122
|44
|20
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 24 points
|PKL 5, Match 40
|35
|21
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 14 points
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details
Date and Day: August 5, 2019, Monday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Gujarat vs Pune will be available on Hotstar in various languages.