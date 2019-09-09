Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat vs UP preview: Battle of two defence heavy teams

In Match 82 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their unbeaten record against UP Yoddha, when they lock horns with each other at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. The match will feature a clash between the best defensive units of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have been the defenders for the team picking up bulk of the points. Similarly, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have been initiators in the defence for Both these defensive pairs have scored at an average above 5 tackle points per match and also have a minimum Tackle strike rate of 55. Each of these pairs have scored five HIGH 5s each.

Defensive Performance - PKL 7 Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal 78 Tackle Points 62 6.0 Avg. Tackle Points 5.2 55 Tackle SR 58 5 HIGH 5s 5 48% Failed Tackle % 48%

In the last two matches, Nitesh Kumar scored two consecutive HIGH 5s, while he did not score any HIGH 5s in the first 11 matches this season. In PKL 6, too, Nitesh Kumar did not score a HIGH 5 until the 12th match (start of 2nd half). Nitesh Kumar, in the first 11 matches, averaged just 2.1 tackle points per match at a Tackle strike rate of 49. However, in the last two matches he has averaged six tackle points and has an amazing Tackle strike rate of 100.

Nitesh Kumar - PKL 2019 First 11 Matches Vs. Last 2 Matches 23 Tackle Points 12 2.1 Avg. Tackle Points 6.0 0 HIGH 5 2 49 Tackle SR 100

Head to head, Gujarat Fortungiants have won three out of four matches against while match ended in a tie one.

