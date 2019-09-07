JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Haryana Steelers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
File photo: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between home team Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants, while Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, in the second match. The Bengal vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 43, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers live streaming details
 
Head to head, Haryana Steelers have an advantage as they won five out of seven matches while Dabang Delhi won two. The Delhi vs Haryana match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers live match score here

