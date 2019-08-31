JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengaluru take on Gujarat in today's 1st match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Gujarat Fortune Giants (In Red) and Telugu Titans players in action during their match at 7th season of Pro-Kabaddi League
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between home team Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants, and U Mumba will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. Bengaluru Bulls will look to take revenge of a loss against Fortunegiants early in PKL 2019. The Bengaluru vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 37, Match 2: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming
 
Head to head, U Mumba have slight edge as they won six out of 16 matches and Jaipur Pink Panthers won six while two matches ended in a tie. The Mumbai vs Jaipur match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
