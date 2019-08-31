Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengaluru take on Gujarat in today's 1st match
In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
Gujarat Fortune Giants (In Red) and Telugu Titans players in action during their match at 7th season of Pro-Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 37, Match 2: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming
Head to head, U Mumba have slight edge as they won six out of 16 matches and Jaipur Pink Panthers won six while two matches ended in a tie. The Mumbai vs Jaipur match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live match score here
