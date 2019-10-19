Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final today
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors to clash for their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedbad. Check PKL 2019 playoffs live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In grand finale of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will face each other in quest of their maider PKL title at EKA Arena at TransStadia, Ahmedabad today. Bengal Warriors are a potent raid unit with a great raiding depth that is capable of competing even without the absence of their lead raider Maninder Singh. On the other hand, Delhi’s success has largely depended on Naveen Kumar’s raiding success.
Pro Kabaddi 2019 final: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors live streaming details
The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final kabaddi match will begin at 8:00 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi live match score here
WATCH: Pro kabaddi 2019, Match 115: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi video highlights
Pro Kabaddi 2019 final: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors live streaming details
The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final kabaddi match will begin at 8:00 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi live match score here
WATCH: Pro kabaddi 2019, Match 115: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi video highlights
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More