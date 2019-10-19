Delhi vs Bengal final: Pro kabaddi 2019 winner to get Rs 3 cr prize money

-
The three-month long Pro Kabaddi 2019 will come to end on Saturday after the PKL final. In the summit clash of PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengal Warriors for the coveted title at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Given their superb performance throughout the grulling three-months of power packed play, both the maiden finalists deserve to reach the finals. The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi final match will start at 8:00 pm today.
Before the start of the PKL 2019 playoffs, Pro kabaddi league management announced that the winner of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 will receive the prize money of Rs three crore while the runners-up will get Rs 1.8 crore. The remaining four teams – U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers – who qualified for the playoffs will get some remuneration from the consolidated eight crore prize money.
Here is the complete breakdown of Pro Kabaddi 2019’s prize money for the top 6 teams:
|Category
|Prize Money
|Winners
|Rs 3 crore
|Runners-up
|Rs 1.80 crore
|3rd Place
|Rs 90 lakh
|4th Place
|Rs 90 lakh
|5th Place
|Rs 45 lakh
|6th Place
|Rs 45 lakh
Dabang Delhi reached the finals of Pro Kabaddi 2019 as they defeated defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in semifinal 1 while Bengal Warriors overcome a stiff challenge from U Mumba in semifinal 2. Interestingly, the teams that have had a perfect home-leg have managed to reach the final more often than not (Jaipur and U Mumba in Season 1; U Mumba in PKL 2 and 3; Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL 5; Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors in PKL 7).
