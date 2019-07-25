JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Dabang Delhi to take on Tamil Thalaivas today

Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they won both the earlier encounters. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

BS Web Team 

File photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. For Thalaivas, the raiding duo, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, performed well in the inaugural match against Telugu Titans. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi had a shaky start of their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign as their defence failed to impress and scored just 7 points. Apart from their captain Joginder Narwal, no other defender has had a good outing with many failed tackles. Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they have won both the earlier encounters. Dabang Delhi are one of 3 teams in PKL that Tamil Thalaivas are yet to beat.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here 
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 5, Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live streaming
 
The Delhi vs Chennai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

