Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: UP to take on Gujarat in today's first match
In today's second match of PKL 2019, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will look take his team to a win, when they take on Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 5, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live streaming details
In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will look to take his team to a victory, when they take on Telugu Titans. Pardeep Narwal will need assistance from the support raiders -- Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Jan Kun Lee, given the fact that Patna were not able to win despite a SUPER 10 from their star raider. On the other hand, Telugu Titans will look to end their home leg with a win, boosted by Desai brothers -- Siddharth and Suraj Desai. The Hyderabad vs Patna match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
