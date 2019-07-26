JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: UP to take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match of PKL 2019, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will look take his team to a win, when they take on Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, the first match will be played between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants, while in the second match Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first match, Nitesh Kumar will look to put in a spirited performance after a poor show in the team's first match. UP Yoddha had many failed tackles, while raiders failed to grab crucial raid points. The UP vs Gujarat match will begin from 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 5, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live streaming details

In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will look to take his team to a victory, when they take on Telugu Titans. Pardeep Narwal will need assistance from the support raiders --  Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Jan Kun Lee, given the fact that Patna were not able to win despite a SUPER 10 from their star raider. On the other hand, Telugu Titans will look to end their home leg with a win, boosted by Desai brothers -- Siddharth and Suraj Desai. The Hyderabad vs Patna match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

